Concert de Noël aux Chandelles – Festival 1001 Notes 15 Place Saint-Michel Limoges, 20 décembre 2023, Limoges.

Limoges,Haute-Vienne

À 18h et 21h.

Dans la Naples baroque, le temps de Noël est l’occasion de festivités musicales intenses. Chants traditionnels, tarentelles et airs d’inspiration lyrique se mélangent dans un syncrétisme artistique surprenant.

Moment fort du calendrier religieux, c’est aussi l’occasion pour les Napolitains d’exprimer un certain paganisme avec un sens tout particulier de la théâtralité. Ce goût pour la mise en scène des récits de Noël, pour le mystère de la nativité et l’art lyrique fusionne et exprime tout à la fois l’adoration pour Jésus ainsi que l’envie irrépressible de danser et de faire la fête.

Sur réservation obligatoire par mail, téléphone ou sur le site internet (en lien)..

15 Place Saint-Michel Basilique Saint-Michel-des-Lions

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



At 6pm and 9pm.

In Baroque Naples, Christmas is a time of intense musical festivities. Traditional carols, tarantellas and lyrically inspired arias blend in a surprising artistic syncretism.

A highlight of the religious calendar, it is also an opportunity for Neapolitans to express a certain paganism with a particular sense of theatricality. This taste for the staging of Christmas stories, for the mystery of the nativity and for lyrical art merged and expressed both adoration for Jesus and an irrepressible desire to dance and celebrate.

Reservations required by e-mail, telephone or on the website (link).

A las 18.00 y a las 21.00 horas.

La Navidad en el Nápoles barroco es una época de intensas fiestas musicales. Canciones tradicionales, tarantelas y arias de ópera se mezclan en un sorprendente sincretismo artístico.

Punto álgido del calendario religioso, es también la ocasión para los napolitanos de expresar un cierto paganismo con un particular sentido de la teatralidad. Este gusto por escenificar historias navideñas, por el misterio de la natividad y por el arte lírico se fusionaba y expresaba tanto la adoración por Jesús como un deseo irrefrenable de bailar y celebrar.

Las reservas deben hacerse por correo electrónico, teléfono o en la página web (enlace).

Um 18 Uhr und 21 Uhr.

Im barocken Neapel ist die Weihnachtszeit eine Zeit intensiver musikalischer Feierlichkeiten. Traditionelle Lieder, Tarantella und lyrische Arien vermischen sich in einem überraschenden künstlerischen Synkretismus.

Als Höhepunkt des religiösen Kalenders ist es auch eine Gelegenheit für die Neapolitaner, ein gewisses Heidentum mit einem besonderen Sinn für Theatralik auszudrücken. Die Vorliebe für die Inszenierung von Weihnachtsgeschichten, das Mysterium der Geburt und die Oper verschmelzen miteinander und drücken sowohl die Anbetung Jesu als auch den unbändigen Drang zu tanzen und zu feiern aus.

Reservierung per E-Mail, Telefon oder auf der Website (Link) erforderlich.

