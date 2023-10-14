Bébés lecteurs – 0/3 ans 15 Place de la République Saint-Symphorien, 14 octobre 2023, Saint-Symphorien.

Saint-Symphorien,Gironde

Une fois par mois le samedi, de 10h30 à 11h30, nous vous proposons une sensibilisation des tout-petits au livre.

Séance proposée par l’association Babillages et Cie aux 0/3 ans accompagnés de leurs parents.

A la médiathèque Jean Vautrin de Saint-Symphorien

Gratuit – Réservation obligatoire..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 11:30:00. EUR.

15 Place de la République Médiathèque Jean Vautrin

Saint-Symphorien 33113 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Once a month on Saturdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., we invite you to introduce toddlers to books.

This session is organized by the Babillages et Cie association for 0/3 year-olds accompanied by their parents.

At the Jean Vautrin media library in Saint-Symphorien

Free admission ? Reservations required.

Una vez al mes, los sábados de 10.30 a 11.30 horas, ofrecemos una introducción a los libros para niños pequeños.

Esta sesión está organizada por la asociación Babillages et Cie para niños de 0 a 3 años acompañados de sus padres.

En la biblioteca multimedia Jean Vautrin de Saint-Symphorien

Entrada gratuita Imprescindible reservar.

Einmal im Monat am Samstag von 10:30 bis 11:30 Uhr bieten wir Ihnen an, Kleinkinder für Bücher zu sensibilisieren.

Diese Veranstaltung wird von der Vereinigung Babillages et Cie für 0- bis 3-Jährige in Begleitung ihrer Eltern angeboten.

In der Mediathek Jean Vautrin in Saint-Symphorien

Kostenlos zu besuchen ? Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines