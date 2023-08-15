Soirs à Pressoirs – Théâtre et bœuf acoustique 15 lieu-dit Leh Reichsfeld
Balade poétique, création théâtrale et bœuf acoustique : ramène ton instrument !.
Poetic stroll, theatrical creation and acoustic beast: bring your instrument!
Paseo poético, creación teatral y bestia acústica: ¡traiga su instrumento!
Poetischer Spaziergang, theatralische Kreation und akustisches B?uf: Bring dein Instrument mit!
