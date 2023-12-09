LE CABARET DE CLARA MORGANE 15 Avenue du Colonel Péchot Toul, 9 décembre 2023, Toul.

Toul,Meurthe-et-Moselle

« Au 7ème »

Pour son tout nouveau spectacle, Clara Morgane vous fera voyager au pays du scandale.

Entre folles performances, danse, acrobaties, effeuillages burlesques et humour, Clara s’entour de femmes sublimes et surprenantes !

Embarquez pour un voyage sulfureux retraçant l’histoire du genre féminin.

Sur scène, 7 femmes artistes, 7 chansons pour 7 tableaux audacieux qui donneront vie aux chansons que Clara chante en live !

Préparez-vous à être surpris délicieusement …. Adultes

Samedi 2023-12-09 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

15 Avenue du Colonel Péchot

Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



For her brand new show, Clara Morgane will take you on a journey to the land of scandal.

Between wild performances, dance, acrobatics, burlesque stripping and humor, Clara surrounds herself with sublime and surprising women!

Embark on a sultry journey retracing the history of the female gender.

On stage, 7 female artists, 7 songs for 7 daring tableaux that bring to life the songs Clara sings live!

Prepare to be deliciously surprised…

Para su nuevo espectáculo, Clara Morgane le llevará de viaje al país del escándalo.

Entre espectáculos salvajes, danza, acrobacias, stripteases burlescos y humor, Clara se rodea de mujeres sublimes y sorprendentes

Embárquese en un sensual viaje a través de la historia del género femenino.

En escena, 7 artistas femeninas, 7 canciones para 7 atrevidos cuadros que dan vida a las canciones que Clara canta en directo

Prepárese para una deliciosa sorpresa…

Für ihre brandneue Show nimmt Clara Morgane Sie mit auf eine Reise ins Land der Skandale.

Zwischen verrückten Performances, Tanz, Akrobatik, burlesken Entblößungen und Humor umgibt sich Clara mit erhabenen und überraschenden Frauen!

Begeben Sie sich auf eine schwüle Reise, die die Geschichte des weiblichen Geschlechts nachzeichnet.

Auf der Bühne stehen 7 Künstlerinnen, 7 Lieder für 7 gewagte Bilder, die die Lieder, die Clara live singt, zum Leben erwecken werden!

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, köstlich überrascht zu werden …

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par MT TERRES TOULOISES