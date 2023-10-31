BOILER BOUM HALLOWEEN 15 av, Honoré Serres Toulouse, 31 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Une fois de plus Plein Phare investit le Rex de Toulouse pour la soirée la plus terrifiante de l’année..

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 05:30:00. 14.7 EUR.

15 av, Honoré Serres LE REX

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Once again, Plein Phare takes over the Rex in Toulouse for the most terrifying evening of the year.

Una vez más, Plein Phare toma el Rex de Toulouse para la velada más terrorífica del año.

Wieder einmal zieht Plein Phare in das Rex in Toulouse ein, um den gruseligsten Abend des Jahres zu veranstalten.

