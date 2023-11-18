King Arthur 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement, 18 novembre 2023, Lyon 3e Arrondissement.

Lyon 3e Arrondissement,Rhône

Le Roi Arthur est l’une des partitions les plus colorées et les plus ravissantes de Purcell. Intimes du compositeur anglais depuis vingt-cinq ans, les Gabrieli Consort & Players et Paul McCreesh insufflent une nouvelle vie à ce chef-d’œuvre de la musique..

2023-11-18 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.

149 rue Garibaldi Auditorium de Lyon – Orchestre National de Lyon (ONL)

Lyon 3e Arrondissement 69003 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



King Arthur is one of Purcell?s most colorful and ravishing scores. Intimate to the English composer for twenty-five years, the Gabrieli Consort & Players and Paul McCreesh breathe new life into this musical masterpiece.

King Arthur es una de las partituras más coloristas y deslumbrantes de Purcell. Amigos íntimos del compositor inglés desde hace veinticinco años, el Gabrieli Consort & Players y Paul McCreesh insuflan nueva vida a esta obra maestra de la música.

König Artus ist eine der farbenprächtigsten und bezauberndsten Partituren Purcells. Die Gabrieli Consort & Players und Paul McCreesh, die seit 25 Jahren eng mit dem englischen Komponisten verbunden sind, erwecken dieses Meisterwerk zu neuem Leben.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès / ONLYLYON Tourisme