Escape Game Lupin à la Galerne 148 Rue Victor Hugo Le Havre, 28 octobre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

En présence de Bertrand Puard qui signera ses livres à partir de 15h30 (signature ouverte à tous, sans inscription).

Escape game proposé pour les enfants de 8 à 12 ans : inscrivez-vous pour participer. Deux sessions au choix : 15h et 17h. Inscription auprès des libraires à La Galerne ou au 02 32 74 23 58, dans la limite des places disponibles.

Arsène Lupin, le célèbre cambrioleur, est sur une nouvelle enquête. Il doit retrouver des documents précieux afin de permettre à son ami monsieur de Rossigny, de remettre la main sur sa fortune. Mais Arsène Lupin n’est plus tout jeune, il n’est plus aussi rapide pour échapper à la police ! Il a donc décidé de faire appel à d’apprentis détectives : à vous de jouer !.

2023-10-28 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . .

148 Rue Victor Hugo La Galerne

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



In the presence of Bertrand Puard, who will be signing his books from 3:30pm (open to all, no registration required).

Escape game for children aged 8 to 12: register to take part. Two sessions to choose from: 3pm and 5pm. Registration with the booksellers at La Galerne or on 02 32 74 23 58, subject to availability.

Arsène Lupin, the famous burglar, is on a new investigation. He needs to recover some precious documents so that his friend, Monsieur de Rossigny, can get his hands on his fortune. But Arsène Lupin isn’t young anymore, and he’s not so quick to evade the police! So he’s decided to call in some apprentice detectives: it’s up to you!

Bertrand Puard firmará sus libros a partir de las 15.30 horas (abierto a todos, sin inscripción previa).

Juego de escape para niños de 8 a 12 años: inscríbase para participar. Dos sesiones a elegir: 15.00 y 17.00 h. Inscripciones en las librerías de La Galerne o en el 02 32 74 23 58, según disponibilidad.

Arsène Lupin, el famoso ladrón, emprende una nueva investigación. Tiene que encontrar unos documentos preciosos para que su amigo Monsieur de Rossigny pueda hacerse con su fortuna. Pero Arsène Lupin ya no es joven, y no es tan rápido para evadir a la policía Así que ha decidido llamar a algunos aprendices de detectives: ¡depende de ti!

In Anwesenheit von Bertrand Puard, der ab 15:30 Uhr seine Bücher signiert (Signatur für alle offen, keine Anmeldung erforderlich).

Escape Game für Kinder von 8 bis 12 Jahren angeboten: Melden Sie sich an, um teilzunehmen. Zwei Sitzungen zur Auswahl: 15 Uhr und 17 Uhr. Anmeldung bei den Buchhändlern in La Galerne oder unter 02 32 74 23 58, solange Plätze verfügbar sind.

Arsène Lupin, der berühmte Einbrecher, hat einen neuen Fall. Er soll wertvolle Dokumente finden, damit sein Freund Monsieur de Rossigny sein Vermögen wieder in die Hände bekommt. Doch Arsène Lupin ist nicht mehr der Jüngste und nicht mehr so schnell, um der Polizei zu entkommen! Deshalb hat er beschlossen, sich an angehende Detektive zu wenden: Jetzt sind Sie dran!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche