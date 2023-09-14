Rencontre de la Galerne : Nathacha Appanah 148 Rue Victor Hugo Le Havre, 14 septembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Rencontre : Nathacha Appanah

Nathacha Appanah a écrit « Le ciel par-dessus le toit », « Tropique de la violence » (qui a reçu quatorze prix littéraires dont le prix Roman France Télévision, le livre a été adapté au théâtre et au cinéma) et « Rien ne t’appartient ». En 2022, elle a reçu le prix de la Langue française pour l’ensemble de son œuvre.

Elle vient présenter son roman de la rentrée littéraire, « La mémoire délavée ». Un livre fort, essentiel, autobiographique, dans lequel Nathacha Appanah évoque avec précision la migration de ses aïeux partis d’un petit village d’Inde en 1872 pour rejoindre Port Louis, à Maurice, la terrible déshumanisation des coolies, tout en rendant un formidable hommage à son grand-père.

Jeudi 14 septembre à 18h – Librairie La Galerne.

Gratuit, sur réservation..

148 Rue Victor Hugo La Galerne

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Meet Nathacha Appanah

Nathacha Appanah is the author of « Le ciel par-dessus le toit », « Tropique de la violence » (which won fourteen literary prizes, including the Prix Roman France Télévision, and has been adapted for stage and screen) and « Rien ne t?appartient ». In 2022, she was awarded the Prix de la Langue Française for the body of her work.

She will be presenting her latest novel, « La mémoire délavée ». A powerful, essential, autobiographical book, in which Nathacha Appanah vividly recounts the migration of her ancestors from a small village in India in 1872 to Port Louis, Mauritius, and the terrible dehumanization of the coolies, while paying tribute to her grandfather.

Thursday, September 14, 6pm – Librairie La Galerne.

Free, on reservation.

Conoce a Nathacha Appanah

Nathacha Appanah es autora de « Le ciel par-dessus le toit », « Tropique de la violence » (galardonada con catorce premios literarios, entre ellos el Prix Roman France Télévision, y que ha sido adaptada para el teatro y la pantalla) y « Rien ne t?appartient ». En 2022 recibió el Prix de la Langue Française por su obra.

Estará aquí para presentar su última novela, « La mémoire délavée ». Nathacha Appanah relata vívidamente la emigración de sus antepasados desde un pequeño pueblo de la India en 1872 a Port Louis (Mauricio) y la terrible deshumanización de los coolies, al tiempo que rinde un gran homenaje a su abuelo.

Jueves 14 de septiembre a las 18.00 h – Librairie La Galerne.

Entrada gratuita, previa reserva.

Begegnung: Nathacha Appanah

Nathacha Appanah schrieb « Le ciel par-dessus le toit », « Tropique de la violence » (das mit vierzehn Literaturpreisen ausgezeichnet wurde, darunter der Prix Roman France Télévision, das Buch wurde für Theater und Film adaptiert) und « Rien ne t?appartient » (Nichts gehört dir). Im Jahr 2022 erhielt sie den Prix de la Langue française für ihr Gesamtwerk.

Sie kommt, um ihren Roman des literarischen Herbstes, « La mémoire délavée » (Die verwaschene Erinnerung), vorzustellen. Ein starkes, essentielles, autobiografisches Buch, in dem Nathacha Appanah die Migration ihrer Vorfahren, die 1872 von einem kleinen Dorf in Indien nach Port Louis auf Mauritius aufbrachen, und die schreckliche Entmenschlichung der Kulis genau beschreibt und gleichzeitig ihrem Großvater eine große Ehre erweist.

Donnerstag, 14. September, 18 Uhr – Buchhandlung La Galerne.

Kostenlos, mit Reservierung.

