MES VACANCES AU MUSEE – LA FABRIQUE DE MINI LIVRES 146 Avenue de la Plage Sérignan, 26 juillet 2023, Sérignan.

Sérignan,Hérault

Faire un livre, ce n’est pas réservé qu’aux artistes professionnel·e·s! Chacun·e peut faire un livre, il suffit d’un peu d’imagination ! Cet atelier d’Aude Bertrand a pour but d’initier les enfants à l’objet-livre, comprendre sa fabrication ainsi que les différents métiers de la chaîne du livre pour ensuite s’essayer à chacun d’eux. Sous la forme d’une mini BD, Les enfants seront amenés, à imagine.

2023-07-26 11:00:00 fin : 2023-07-28 13:00:00. EUR.

146 Avenue de la Plage

Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie



