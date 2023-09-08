Balade art et nature – « Performance entre deux mondes » 1436 route des palombes Villegouge, 8 septembre 2023, Villegouge.

Villegouge,Gironde

Le Château Boutinet accueillera les plasticiens Alina Casaverde et Carmen Herrera Nolorve pour vous faire découvrir le monde fascinant des chauves-souris comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu.

La chauve-souris fascine les artistes depuis l’Antiquité. Mal aimée et diabolisée dans le monde chrétien elle a une autre symbolique à l’autre bout du monde. Animal hybride (elle est le seul mammifère ailé), elle évolue entre le monde du dessous et celui de la surface, entre le crépuscule et la nuit.

Notre guide naturaliste sera sera là pour décrypter la moindre présence de ces animaux captivants et vous expliquer leur biologie et leur cycle de vie. Les 2 artistes vous guideront dans l’élaboration de chauves souris en argile au cours d’un atelier de création chorégraphique.

Découvrez toute la beauté et la fascinante étrangeté de la chauve-souris..

2023-09-08 fin : 2023-09-08 22:30:00. EUR.

1436 route des palombes Chateau Boutinet

Villegouge 33141 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Château Boutinet will welcome visual artists Alina Casaverde and Carmen Herrera Nolorve to show you the fascinating world of bats as you’ve never seen it before.

Bats have fascinated artists since antiquity. Disliked and demonized in the Christian world, it has a different symbolism on the other side of the world. A hybrid animal (it is the only winged mammal), it moves between the world below and that above ground, between dusk and night.

Our naturalist guide will be on hand to decipher the slightest presence of these captivating animals and explain their biology and life cycle. The 2 artists will guide you in the creation of clay bats during a choreographic workshop.

Discover the beauty and fascinating strangeness of the bat.

El Château Boutinet acogerá a las artistas plásticas Alina Casaverde y Carmen Herrera Nolorve para mostrarle el fascinante mundo de los murciélagos como nunca antes lo había visto.

Los murciélagos han fascinado a los artistas desde la antigüedad. Despreciado y demonizado en el mundo cristiano, tiene un simbolismo diferente al otro lado del mundo. Animal híbrido (es el único mamífero alado), se mueve entre el mundo de abajo y el de arriba, entre el crepúsculo y la noche.

Nuestro guía naturalista estará a su disposición para descifrar la más mínima presencia de estos cautivadores animales y explicarle su biología y su ciclo vital. Los 2 artistas le guiarán en la creación de murciélagos de arcilla durante un taller coreográfico.

Descubra la belleza y la fascinante extrañeza del murciélago.

Das Château Boutinet empfängt die bildenden Künstlerinnen Alina Casaverde und Carmen Herrera Nolorve, um Ihnen die faszinierende Welt der Fledermäuse zu zeigen, wie Sie sie noch nie zuvor gesehen haben.

Die Fledermaus fasziniert Künstler seit der Antike. In der christlichen Welt wird sie ungern gesehen und verteufelt, doch am anderen Ende der Welt hat sie eine andere Symbolik. Als Hybridtier (sie ist das einzige geflügelte Säugetier) bewegt sie sich zwischen der Unter- und der Oberwelt, zwischen Dämmerung und Nacht.

Unser naturkundlicher Führer wird da sein, um jede noch so kleine Präsenz dieser fesselnden Tiere zu entschlüsseln und Ihnen ihre Biologie und ihren Lebenszyklus zu erklären. Die beiden Künstler werden Sie bei der Herstellung von Fledermäusen aus Ton im Rahmen eines choreografischen Workshops anleiten.

Entdecken Sie die Schönheit und die faszinierende Fremdartigkeit der Fledermaus.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-16 par OT du Fronsadais