Joël Taluau et Thierry Foltzenlogel 1420 route du Carroi Taveau Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil
Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil,Indre-et-Loire
Le Domaine Joël Taluau et Thierry Foltzenlogel est une propriété familiale de 36 hectares en AOC St Nicolas de Bourgueil et Bourgueil..
1420 route du Carroi Taveau
Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Joël and Clarisse Taluau, as well as Thierry and Véronique Flotzenlogel, their son-in-law and daughter, manage a 26.5-hectare estate planted with cabernet franc.
El Domaine Joël Taluau y Thierry Foltzenlogel es una propiedad familiar de 36 hectáreas en la AOC St Nicolas de Bourgueil y Bourgueil.
Die Domaine Joël Taluau und Thierry Foltzenlogel ist ein Familienbesitz von 36 Hektar in den AOC St Nicolas de Bourgueil und Bourgueil.
