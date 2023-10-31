Soirée Halloween : Cinéma et quiz au Cinéma La Brèche 140 rue de la République Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 31 octobre 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

Soirée Halloween : cinéma + quiz au Cinéma La Brèche le mardi 31 Octobre à 20h30.

Soirée Halloween : film + quiz et cadeaux Le film : L’EXORCISTE : Dévotion Horreur de David Gordon Green avec Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn / 1h51 / Interdit aux – de 12 ans Quand Angela et son amie Katherine, disparaissent dans les bois, pour n’en revenir que trois jours plus tard totalement amnésiques, une série d’évènements plus atroces les uns que les autres va confronter Victor à la quintessence du mal.

Après la projection, participez à un jeu/quiz sur le thème des trucs qui font peur et repartez avec des cadeaux et des bonbons !

Tarif à 5,80€ si vous avez plus de 16 ans, et 4,50€ si vous avez entre 12 et 16 ans..

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 . EUR.

140 rue de la République Cinéma La Brèche

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Halloween evening: film + quiz at Cinéma La Brèche on Tuesday, October 31 at 8:30pm.

Halloween evening: film + quiz and gifts The film: L?EXORCISTE : Dévotion Horror by David Gordon Green with Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn / 1h51 / forbidden for children under 12 When Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with total amnesia, a series of events, each more atrocious than the last, confront Victor with the quintessence of evil.

After the screening, take part in a game/quiz on the theme of scary things, and leave with gifts and sweets!

Price: 5.80? if you’re over 16, and 4.50? if you’re between 12 and 16.

Noche de Halloween: película + concurso de preguntas y respuestas en Cinéma La Brèche el martes 31 de octubre a las 20h30.

Noche de Halloween: película + concurso y regalos La película: EL EXORCISTA: Horror por devoción de David Gordon Green con Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn / 1h51 / Prohibido para menores de 12 años Cuando Angela y su amiga Katherine desaparecen en el bosque, para regresar tres días más tarde con amnesia total, una serie de acontecimientos, cada uno más atroz que el anterior, enfrentarán a Victor con la quintaesencia del mal.

Tras la proyección, participe en un juego/cuestionario sobre el tema de las cosas que dan miedo y ¡salga con regalos y caramelos!

Precio: 5,80? si tienes más de 16 años, y 4,50? si tienes entre 12 y 16 años.

Halloween-Abend: Film + Quiz im Cinéma La Brèche am Dienstag, den 31. Oktober um 20:30 Uhr.

Halloween-Abend: Film + Quiz und Geschenke Der Film: L’EXORCISTE : Dévotion Horror von David Gordon Green mit Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn / 1h51 / Ab 12 Jahren Als Angela und ihre Freundin Katherine im Wald verschwinden und erst drei Tage später mit Amnesie zurückkehren, konfrontiert eine Reihe von Ereignissen, eines schrecklicher als das andere, Victor mit der Quintessenz des Bösen.

Nach der Vorführung können Sie an einem Quiz zum Thema « Gruselige Dinge » teilnehmen und Geschenke und Süßigkeiten mit nach Hause nehmen

Der Eintritt kostet 5,80? für Jugendliche über 16 Jahre und 4,50? für Jugendliche zwischen 12 und 16 Jahren.

