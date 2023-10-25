Animations vacances de la Toussaint au Cinéma La Brèche 140 rue de la République Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 25 octobre 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

Les vacances de la Toussaint approchent et nous avons prévu plusieurs événements au cinéma La Brèche : 3 séances jeune public avec spectacle, goûter et animations.

– Mercredi 25 Octobre à 14h : Séance Ciné-goûter et Escape Game « Linda veut du poulet » – Dès 6 ans.

– Mercredi 25 Octobre à 15h45 : séance Ciné-goûter et atelier « Les tourouges et les toubleus » – Dès 3 ans.

– Mardi 31 Octobre à 16h : Séance Minokino « La colline aux cailloux » – Dès 4 Ans..

With the All Saints’ vacation season just around the corner, we’ve planned a number of events at La Brèche cinema: 3 screenings for young audiences, including a show, snack and entertainment.

– Wednesday, October 25 at 2pm: Film-snack session and Escape Game « Linda wants chicken » – From age 6.

– Wednesday October 25 at 3:45pm: Film-snack session and workshop « Les tourouges et les toubleus » – From 3 years.

– Tuesday October 31 at 4pm : Minokino screening « La colline aux cailloux » – From 4 years.

Se acercan las vacaciones de Todos los Santos y tenemos programadas varias actividades en el cine La Brèche: 3 proyecciones para el público joven con espectáculo, merienda y animación.

– Miércoles 25 de octubre a las 14:00 h: Cine-merienda y Juego de escape « Linda quiere pollo » – A partir de 6 años.

– Miércoles 25 de octubre a las 15.45 h: Cine-merienda y taller « Les tourouges et les toubleus » – A partir de 3 años.

– Martes 31 de octubre a las 16.00 h: Proyección Minokino « La colline aux cailloux » – A partir de 4 años.

Die Allerheiligenferien stehen vor der Tür und wir haben mehrere Veranstaltungen im Kino La Brèche geplant: 3 Vorstellungen für junges Publikum mit Show, Snacks und Animationen.

– Mittwoch, 25. Oktober um 14 Uhr: Filmvorführung mit Snacks und Escape Game « Linda will Huhn » – Ab 6 Jahren.

– Mittwoch, 25. Oktober um 15.45 Uhr: Filmvorführung mit Snacks und Workshop « Les tourouges et les toubleus » – Ab 3 Jahren.

– Dienstag, 31. Oktober, 16.00 Uhr: Minokino-Vorstellung « La colline aux cailloux » (Der Hügel der Steine) – Ab 4 Jahren.

