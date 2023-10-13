Confestacle de Thierry Rebollo – Bipolaire, be happy! 140 rue de la République Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 13 octobre 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

La 34ème édition des Semaines d’Information sur la Santé Mentale (SISM) se déroule du 9 au 22 octobre 2023. Il s’agit d’un moment privilégié pour réaliser des actions de promotion de la santé mentale. Ces semaines sont l’occasion de construire des projets en partenariat et de parler de la santé mentale avec l’ensemble de la population. Chaque année, un thème est fixé par le Collectif national des SISM. Cette année, les SISM nous invitent à parler de la santé mentale à tous les âges de la vie.

– Vendredi 13 octobre à 20h au Cinéma la Brèche à SAINTE FOY LA GRANDE : Entrée Gratuite.

Confestacle « Bipolaire, BE HAPPY ! » : Thierry Rebollo vous raconte son périple de folie du désert australien jusqu’à vous..

140 rue de la République Cinéma La Brèche

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The 34th edition of the Semaines d’Information sur la Santé Mentale (SISM) takes place from October 9 to 22, 2023. This is an ideal opportunity to carry out actions to promote mental health. These weeks are an opportunity to build projects in partnership and talk about mental health with the general public. Each year, a theme is set by the Collectif national des SISM. This year, the SISM invites us to talk about mental health at all stages of life.

– Friday October 13 at 8pm at Cinéma la Brèche in SAINTE FOY LA GRANDE: Free admission.

Confestacle » Bipolaire, BE HAPPY ! thierry Rebollo recounts his crazy journey from the Australian desert to you.

La 34ª edición de las Semaines d’Information sur la Santé Mentale (SISM) tendrá lugar del 9 al 22 de octubre de 2023. Es un momento ideal para actuar en favor de la salud mental. Estas semanas son una oportunidad para crear proyectos en colaboración y hablar de salud mental con el público en general. Cada año, el colectivo nacional SISM fija un tema. Este año, el SISM nos invita a hablar de la salud mental en todas las etapas de la vida.

– Viernes 13 de octubre a las 20.00 h en el Cinéma la Brèche de SAINTE FOY LA GRANDE: entrada gratuita.

Espectáculo « Bipolar, ¡SÉ FELIZ! thierry Rebollo cuenta su alocado viaje desde el desierto australiano hasta usted.

Die 34. Ausgabe der Informationswochen zur psychischen Gesundheit (SISM) findet vom 9. bis 22. Oktober 2023 statt. Es handelt sich um eine besondere Zeit, um Aktionen zur Förderung der psychischen Gesundheit durchzuführen. Diese Wochen bieten die Gelegenheit, Projekte in Partnerschaft aufzubauen und mit der gesamten Bevölkerung über psychische Gesundheit zu sprechen. Jedes Jahr wird vom nationalen SISM-Kollektiv ein Thema festgelegt. In diesem Jahr laden uns die SISM ein, über psychische Gesundheit in allen Lebensphasen zu sprechen.

– Freitag, den 13. Oktober um 20 Uhr im Cinéma la Brèche in SAINTE FOY LA GRANDE: Eintritt frei.

Vortrag « Bipolaire, BE HAPPY! » thierry Rebollo erzählt Ihnen von seiner verrückten Reise von der australischen Wüste bis zu Ihnen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par OT du Pays Foyen