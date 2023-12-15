CONCERTS DE NOËL 2023 14 Rue Saint-Jacques Muret, 3 décembre 2023, Muret.

Muret,Haute-Garonne

Célébrons la saison des fêtes et partageons la joie de Noël à travers la musique et les chants..

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-15 . .

14 Rue Saint-Jacques EGLISE SAINT-JACQUES

Muret 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Let’s celebrate the festive season and share the joy of Christmas through music and song.

Celebremos las fiestas y compartamos la alegría de la Navidad con música y canciones.

Feiern Sie die Weihnachtszeit und teilen Sie die Freude an Weihnachten durch Musik und Lieder.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE