CONCERTS DE NOËL 2023 14 Rue Saint-Jacques Muret
CONCERTS DE NOËL 2023 14 Rue Saint-Jacques Muret, 3 décembre 2023, Muret.
Muret,Haute-Garonne
Célébrons la saison des fêtes et partageons la joie de Noël à travers la musique et les chants..
14 Rue Saint-Jacques EGLISE SAINT-JACQUES
Muret 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Let’s celebrate the festive season and share the joy of Christmas through music and song.
Celebremos las fiestas y compartamos la alegría de la Navidad con música y canciones.
Feiern Sie die Weihnachtszeit und teilen Sie die Freude an Weihnachten durch Musik und Lieder.
