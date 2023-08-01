Atelier « Mille et Une Nuits » 14 rue Louis Gallet Valence, 1 août 2023, Valence.

Valence,Drôme

Des siècles durant, l’Orient a nourri l’imagination de nombreux auteurs et artistes. À partir d’images réelles ou rêvées de l’Orient, mélangez les techniques et réalisez une œuvre sur le thème des Mille et Une Nuits !.

2023-08-01 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-01 . EUR.

14 rue Louis Gallet Centre du Patrimoine Arménien

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



For centuries, the Orient has fueled the imagination of many authors and artists. Using real or imagined images of the Orient, mix and match techniques to create a work on the theme of the Arabian Nights!

Durante siglos, Oriente ha alimentado la imaginación de muchos autores y artistas. Utilizando imágenes reales o imaginarias de Oriente, ¡mezcla y combina técnicas para crear una obra sobre el tema de Las mil y una noches!

Jahrhundertelang hat der Orient die Fantasie vieler Autoren und Künstler beflügelt. Vermischen Sie verschiedene Techniken, um aus realen oder erträumten Bildern des Orients ein Kunstwerk zum Thema Tausendundeine Nacht zu schaffen!

