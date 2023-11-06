CONFÉRENCE – LES MOMENTS D’ART – CULTURE IN VIVO – DANIEL MESTANZA 14 rue du Cheval Blanc Nancy, 6 novembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Daniel Mestanza est artiste plasticien et créateur, il vit et travaille à Nancy et oriente son œuvre depuis plusieurs années vers l’art cinétique, l’installation et le dispositif scénique. Son travail reflète humour, poésie et parfois gigantisme sur la base de représentations classiques et populaires qu’il revisite.

L’artiste signe par ailleurs de nombreuses collaborations artistiques dans le domaine de l’art contemporain, la scénographie et l’évènement culturel : « Force de l’Art » 2009 au Grand Palais, scénographies à Beaubourg et Chaillot, parade de géants en carton à New York, collaboration avec le cinéaste David Lynch…

Daniel Mestanza, enseigne par ailleurs à l’Ecole Supérieure d’Art de Lorraine ainsi qu’à l’ENSGSI Nancy (école d’ingénieur).

Conférence et moment convivial. Tout public

Lundi 2023-11-06 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-06 . 0 EUR.

14 rue du Cheval Blanc

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Daniel Mestanza is a visual artist and designer who lives and works in Nancy, France. For several years now, his work has focused on kinetic art, installations and scenic devices. His work reflects humor, poetry and sometimes gigantism, based on classic and popular representations that he revisits.

The artist has also signed numerous artistic collaborations in the fields of contemporary art, scenography and cultural events: « Force de l’Art » 2009 at the Grand Palais, scenography at Beaubourg and Chaillot, a parade of cardboard giants in New York, collaboration with filmmaker David Lynch…

Daniel Mestanza also teaches at the Ecole Supérieure d’Art de Lorraine and the ENSGSI Nancy engineering school.

Conference and social event

Daniel Mestanza es un artista visual y diseñador que vive y trabaja en Nancy. Desde hace varios años, su trabajo se centra en el arte cinético, las instalaciones y los montajes escénicos. Su obra refleja humor, poesía y a veces gigantismo, basándose en representaciones clásicas y populares que revisita.

El artista también ha participado en numerosas colaboraciones artísticas en los ámbitos del arte contemporáneo, la escenografía y los eventos culturales: « Force de l’Art » 2009 en el Grand Palais, escenografía en Beaubourg y Chaillot, desfile de gigantes de cartón en Nueva York, colaboración con el cineasta David Lynch, etc.

Daniel Mestanza también imparte clases en la Escuela Superior de Arte de Lorena y en la escuela de ingenieros ENSGSI de Nancy.

Conferencia y acto social

Daniel Mestanza ist ein bildender Künstler und Designer. Er lebt und arbeitet in Nancy und richtet sein Werk seit mehreren Jahren auf die kinetische Kunst, die Installation und die szenische Darstellung aus. Seine Arbeit spiegelt Humor, Poesie und manchmal Gigantismus auf der Grundlage von klassischen und populären Darstellungen wider, die er neu interpretiert.

Der Künstler zeichnet außerdem für zahlreiche künstlerische Kooperationen im Bereich der zeitgenössischen Kunst, der Szenografie und kultureller Veranstaltungen verantwortlich: « Force de l’Art » 2009 im Grand Palais, Szenografien in Beaubourg und Chaillot, eine Parade von Pappgiganten in New York, Zusammenarbeit mit dem Filmemacher David Lynch…

Daniel Mestanza, unterrichtet außerdem an der Ecole Supérieure d’Art de Lorraine sowie an der ENSGSI Nancy (Ingenieurschule).

Vortrag und geselliger Moment

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par DESTINATION NANCY