Mini-atelier culinaire spécial Noël 14 rue des gênets Gundershoffen, 6 décembre 2023, Gundershoffen.

Gundershoffen,Bas-Rhin

Que vous soyez petits ou grands, testez votre créativité en participant à un atelier culinaire fun et gourmand à l’occasion de Noël ! Animation offerte en fin de visite. Réservation fortement recommandée..

2023-12-06 fin : 2023-12-06 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

14 rue des gênets

Gundershoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Whether you’re young or old, put your creativity to the test by taking part in a fun and tasty Christmas culinary workshop! Entertainment offered at the end of the visit. Reservations strongly recommended.

Seas mayor o pequeño, pon a prueba tu creatividad participando en un divertido y sabroso taller culinario estas Navidades Animación gratuita al final de la visita. Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar.

Ob Groß oder Klein: Testen Sie Ihre Kreativität und nehmen Sie an einem kulinarischen Fun- und Gourmet-Workshop zur Weihnachtszeit teil! Kostenlose Animation am Ende des Besuchs. Reservierung dringend empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte