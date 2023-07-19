CONCERT – MÉGAPHONE TOUR 14 Rue des Aulnes Fraize, 19 juillet 2023, Fraize.

Fraize,Vosges

Emmaüs 88 organise, en partenariat avec le Mégaphone Tour, un concert gratuit. Les 3 nouveaux artistes Gisèle Pape, Comae puis Noé se succéderont sur scène, avec en parallèle une vente exceptionnelle, une buvette, un stand de crêpes et une tombola.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-07-19 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-19 16:30:00. 0 EUR.

14 Rue des Aulnes Emmaus

Fraize 88230 Vosges Grand Est



Emmaüs 88 is organizing a free concert in partnership with the Mégaphone Tour. The 3 new artists, Gisèle Pape, Comae and Noé, will take to the stage one after the other, along with a special sale, refreshment stand, crêpe stand and tombola.

Emmaüs 88 organiza un concierto gratuito en colaboración con Mégaphone Tour. Los 3 nuevos artistas, Gisèle Pape, Comae y Noé, subirán al escenario, junto con una venta especial, un puesto de refrescos, un puesto de crepes y una tómbola.

Emmaüs 88 organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit der Mégaphone Tour ein kostenloses Konzert. Die drei neuen Künstler Gisèle Pape, Comae und Noé werden sich auf der Bühne abwechseln. Parallel dazu gibt es einen außergewöhnlichen Verkauf, einen Getränkestand, einen Crêpes-Stand und eine Tombola.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES