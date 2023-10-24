Voces8 14 Rue de la Collégiale Ibos, 24 octobre 2023, Ibos.

Ibos,Hautes-Pyrénées

Émotion, enthousiasme, exigence, précision… L’ensemble Voces8 s’impose partout dans le monde comme un des meilleurs ensembles vocaux a cappella, dans un répertoire allant de la Renaissance à la création contemporaine, en passant par le jazz, la pop et les mélodies traditionnelles.

L’aventure a commencé en 2003, l’ensemble VOCES8 fondé par les deux frères Paul et Barney Smith, anciens élèves de l’abbaye de Westminster remporte le prestigieux concours de chant en Italie (Grand Prix Vocal International de Gorizia). Depuis, les concerts se sont succédés, ainsi que les enregistrements, touchant un public de plus en plus large partout dans le monde. Jusqu’à leur nomination, au début de 2023, aux prestigieux Grammy Awards. On les retrouve ainsi régulièrement à la Philharmonie de Paris ou à la Folle Journée de Nantes, sur la scène du Konzerthaus à Vienne, à Tokyo, à New York… Le chant de Voces8 est raffiné, aux multiples sonorités, c’est un parfait équilibre de ton et de balance. Ils apportent une nouvelle dimension au mot « ensemble» avec une mise au point et un timing méticuleux. Et c’est cette excellence au service de l’émotion, le partage avec le public du plaisir de chanter qui font de chaque concert un moment exceptionnel. Alors Joyeux Noël avec Voces8 !.

2023-10-24 20:30:00

14 Rue de la Collégiale Collégiale

Ibos 65420 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Emotion, enthusiasm, high standards, precision? Voces8 has established itself worldwide as one of the finest a cappella vocal ensembles, with a repertoire ranging from the Renaissance to jazz, pop, traditional melodies and contemporary works.

The adventure began in 2003, when the VOCES8 ensemble founded by brothers Paul and Barney Smith, former students of Westminster Abbey, won the prestigious Grand Prix Vocal International de Gorizia singing competition in Italy. Since then, they have given a succession of concerts and made a number of recordings, reaching an ever-growing audience around the world. They were even nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards in early 2023. They are regularly featured at the Philharmonie de Paris or the Folle Journée de Nantes, on the Konzerthaus stage in Vienna, in Tokyo, in New York? Voces8’s singing is refined, multi-sounded and perfectly balanced in tone and balance. They bring a new dimension to the word « ensemble » with meticulous focus and timing. And it’s this excellence in the service of emotion, this sharing with the audience of the pleasure of singing, that makes each concert an exceptional moment. So Merry Christmas with Voces8!

Emoción, entusiasmo, exigencia, precisión? Voces8 se ha consolidado como uno de los principales conjuntos vocales a capella del mundo, con un repertorio que abarca desde el Renacimiento hasta la música contemporánea, el jazz, el pop y las melodías tradicionales.

La aventura comenzó en 2003, cuando el conjunto VOCES8 fundado por dos hermanos, Paul y Barney Smith, antiguos alumnos de la Abadía de Westminster, ganó el prestigioso concurso de canto Grand Prix Vocal International de Gorizia, en Italia. Desde entonces, se han sucedido los conciertos y las grabaciones, llegando a un público cada vez más numeroso en todo el mundo. Incluso fueron nominados para los prestigiosos premios Grammy a principios de 2023. Actúan regularmente en la Philharmonie de París y en la Folle Journée de Nantes, así como en la Konzerthaus de Viena, Tokio y Nueva York El canto de Voces8 es refinado, multisonoro y con un perfecto equilibrio de tono y balance. Aportan una nueva dimensión a la palabra « conjunto » con una sincronización y precisión meticulosas. Y es esta excelencia al servicio de la emoción, y el compartir con el público el placer de cantar, lo que hace de cada concierto un momento excepcional. ¡Feliz Navidad con Voces8!

Emotion, Begeisterung, Anspruch, Präzision? Das Ensemble Voces8 ist weltweit eines der besten A-cappella-Ensembles mit einem Repertoire, das von der Renaissance über Jazz, Pop und traditionelle Melodien bis hin zu zeitgenössischen Werken reicht.

Das Abenteuer begann 2003, als das von den beiden Brüdern Paul und Barney Smith, ehemaligen Schülern der Westminster Abbey, gegründete Ensemble VOCES8 den renommierten italienischen Gesangswettbewerb Grand Prix Vocal International de Gorizia gewann. Seitdem folgte eine Reihe von Konzerten und Aufnahmen, die ein immer größeres Publikum auf der ganzen Welt erreichten. Anfang 2023 wurden sie für den renommierten Grammy Award nominiert. Man findet sie regelmäßig in der Pariser Philharmonie oder bei der Folle Journée in Nantes, auf der Bühne des Konzerthauses in Wien, in Tokio, in New York? Der Gesang von Voces8 ist raffiniert, vielschichtig und in Ton und Balance perfekt ausbalanciert. Sie verleihen dem Wort « Ensemble » eine neue Dimension mit akribischem Feintuning und Timing. Und es ist diese Exzellenz im Dienste der Emotionen, das Teilen der Freude am Singen mit dem Publikum, die jedes Konzert zu einem außergewöhnlichen Moment macht. Frohe Weihnachten mit Voces8!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par CDT65|CDT65