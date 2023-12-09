CANTI DI CORSICA 14 rue Clémenceau Nilvange, 9 décembre 2023 20:30, Nilvange.

Nilvange,Moselle

CORSICA, KALLISTE, CORSE…

Quelle que soit la manière de la nommer, cette île nous renvoie immanquablement au chant.

Celui polyphonique et ancestral qui n’existe parfois que par la transmission orale.

Celui qui vous plonge dans des univers variés et vous rappelle qu’avant d’être un paradis du littoral, la Corse est aussi et surtout une réalité profondément agro- pastorale, aux parfums de maquis et de bergerie.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . 5 EUR.

14 rue Clémenceau

Nilvange 57240 Moselle Grand Est



CORSICA, KALLISTE, CORSE?

Whatever you call it, this island inevitably brings us back to song.

The polyphonic, ancestral song that sometimes exists only through oral transmission.

The one that plunges you into a varied universe and reminds you that, before being a coastal paradise, Corsica is also and above all a profoundly agropastoral reality, with the scent of scrubland and sheepfolds.

¿CÓRCEGA, KALLISTE, CORSE?

Se llame como se llame, esta isla evoca inevitablemente el canto.

El canto polifónico y ancestral que a veces sólo existe por transmisión oral.

La que te sumerge en mundos diversos y te recuerda que, antes de ser un paraíso costero, Córcega es también, y sobre todo, una realidad profundamente agropastoral, con olor a monte bajo y a aprisco.

CORSICA, KALLISTE, KORSISCH?

Wie auch immer man die Insel nennen mag, sie erinnert uns unweigerlich an den Gesang.

Der mehrstimmige und althergebrachte Gesang, der manchmal nur durch mündliche Überlieferung existiert.

Der Gesang, der Sie in verschiedene Welten eintauchen lässt und Sie daran erinnert, dass Korsika nicht nur ein Paradies an der Küste ist, sondern auch und vor allem eine zutiefst landwirtschaftlich-pastorale Realität mit dem Duft der Macchia und der Schäferei.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME