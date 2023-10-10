FORUM CITOYEN – HARCÈLEMENT ET CYBER HARCÈLEMENT 14 route du buchel Thionville
Thionville,Moselle
Venez assister au forum citoyen sur le thème de la lutte contre le harcèlement et le (cyber)harcèlement. Tout public
Mardi 2023-10-10 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-10 . 0 EUR.
14 route du buchel Espace Multifonctionnel de Veymerange
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est
Attend the citizen forum on the theme of the fight against harassment and (cyber)harassment
Asista al foro ciudadano sobre la lucha contra el acoso y el (ciber)acoso
Besuchen Sie das Bürgerforum zum Thema Anti-Mobbing und (Cyber-)Mobbing
