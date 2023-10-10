FORUM CITOYEN – HARCÈLEMENT ET CYBER HARCÈLEMENT 14 route du buchel Thionville, 10 octobre 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Venez assister au forum citoyen sur le thème de la lutte contre le harcèlement et le (cyber)harcèlement. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-10 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-10 . 0 EUR.

14 route du buchel Espace Multifonctionnel de Veymerange

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Attend the citizen forum on the theme of the fight against harassment and (cyber)harassment

Asista al foro ciudadano sobre la lucha contra el acoso y el (ciber)acoso

Besuchen Sie das Bürgerforum zum Thema Anti-Mobbing und (Cyber-)Mobbing

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME