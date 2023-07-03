Variations 14 Place du 14 Juillet Mehun-sur-Yèvre Catégories d’Évènement: Cher

Mehun-sur-Yèvre Variations 14 Place du 14 Juillet Mehun-sur-Yèvre, 3 juillet 2023, Mehun-sur-Yèvre. Mehun-sur-Yèvre,Cher Exposition de gravures proposée par Christine Tatin.

Samedi 2023-07-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-30 18:00:00. EUR.

14 Place du 14 Juillet

Mehun-sur-Yèvre 18500 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Exhibition of engravings by Christine Tatin Exposición de grabados de Christine Tatin Ausstellung von Drucken, vorgeschlagen von Christine Tatin Mise à jour le 2023-06-23 par BIT MEHUN SUR YEVRE Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Cher, Mehun-sur-Yèvre Autres Lieu 14 Place du 14 Juillet Adresse 14 Place du 14 Juillet Ville Mehun-sur-Yèvre Departement Cher Lieu Ville 14 Place du 14 Juillet Mehun-sur-Yèvre

14 Place du 14 Juillet Mehun-sur-Yèvre Cher https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/mehun-sur-yevre/