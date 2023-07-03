Variations 14 Place du 14 Juillet Mehun-sur-Yèvre
Mehun-sur-Yèvre,Cher
Exposition de gravures proposée par Christine Tatin.
Samedi 2023-07-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-30 18:00:00. EUR.
14 Place du 14 Juillet
Mehun-sur-Yèvre 18500 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Exhibition of engravings by Christine Tatin
Exposición de grabados de Christine Tatin
Ausstellung von Drucken, vorgeschlagen von Christine Tatin
