Variations 14 Place du 14 Juillet Mehun-sur-Yèvre, 3 juillet 2023, Mehun-sur-Yèvre.

Mehun-sur-Yèvre,Cher

Exposition de gravures proposée par Christine Tatin.
Samedi 2023-07-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-30 18:00:00. EUR.
14 Place du 14 Juillet
Mehun-sur-Yèvre 18500 Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Exhibition of engravings by Christine Tatin

Exposición de grabados de Christine Tatin

Ausstellung von Drucken, vorgeschlagen von Christine Tatin

