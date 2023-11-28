CONFÉRENCE : LA CHINE PREND LE VIRAGE « VERT » À GRANDE VITESSE… ET SI C’ÉTAIT VRAI ? 14 Descente En Barrat Montpellier, 28 novembre 2023, Montpellier.

La Chine, pays le plus peuplé et polluant de la planète, ambitionne de devenir la première puissance économique mondiale tout en relevant les défis écologiques et climatiques. Une opportunité de comprendre la stratégie du géant asiatique et d’explorer les actions entreprises par la société civile (entreprises, ONG, consommateurs, etc.) dans une époque incertaine. Une conférence qui vient bousculer.

China, the most populous and polluting country on the planet, is aiming to become the world?s leading economic power while tackling ecological and climate challenges. An opportunity to understand the Asian giant?s strategy and explore the actions undertaken by civil society (companies, NGOs, consumers, etc.) in these uncertain times. A conference to shake up

China, el país más poblado y contaminante del planeta, aspira a convertirse en la primera potencia económica mundial al tiempo que afronta los retos ecológicos y climáticos. Esta es una oportunidad para comprender la estrategia del gigante asiático y explorar las acciones que está llevando a cabo la sociedad civil (empresas, ONG, consumidores, etc.) en estos tiempos de incertidumbre. Una conferencia para sacudir

China, das bevölkerungsreichste und umweltschädlichste Land der Welt, strebt danach, die größte Wirtschaftsmacht der Welt zu werden und sich gleichzeitig den ökologischen und klimatischen Herausforderungen zu stellen. Eine Gelegenheit, die Strategie des asiatischen Riesen zu verstehen und die Aktionen der Zivilgesellschaft (Unternehmen, NGOs, Verbraucher usw.) in einer unsicheren Zeit zu erkunden. Eine Konferenz, die die

