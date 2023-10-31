HALLOWEEN 14 Boulevard Frédéric Mistral Portiragnes, 31 octobre 2023, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

Un programme exceptionnel vous attend avec :

Kermesse d’Halloween – Balade à poney – Château gonflable – Quête Minecraft – Défilé et concours de déguisement & Cosplay – Soirée d’Halloween dansante – Distribution de bonbons aux enfants – Exposition Sos Fantôme cabinet de curiosité et Escape Room !.

2023-10-31 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 00:00:00. .

14 Boulevard Frédéric Mistral

Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie



An exceptional program awaits you with :

Halloween fair – Pony ride – Bouncy castle – Minecraft quest – Costume & Cosplay parade and contest – Halloween dance party – Trick-or-treating – Sos Fantôme curiosity cabinet exhibition and Escape Room!

Le espera un programa excepcional con :

¡Feria de Halloween – Paseo en poni – Castillo hinchable – Minecraft quest – Desfile y concurso de disfraces y Cosplay – Fiesta de baile de Halloween – Truco o trato – Exposición de gabinetes de curiosidades Sos Fantôme y Escape Room!

Ein außergewöhnliches Programm erwartet Sie mit :

Halloween-Kirmes – Ponyreiten – Hüpfburg – Minecraft-Quest – Parade und Kostüm- & Cosplay-Wettbewerb – Halloween-Tanzparty – Süßigkeitenverteilung an Kinder – Ausstellung Sos Fantôme Kuriositätenkabinett und Escape Room!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE