Le prochain rendez-vous Tricot Thé se tiendra le samedi 17 juin prochain à 10h30.
Au programme :
Moment de convivialité
Tricot et crochet en toute liberté (amenez vos ouvrages en cours !)
Echanges techniques entre les tricoteuses qui le souhaitent
Sélection de livres sur le tricot
Thé, café et petits gâteaux
Gratuit.
2023-06-17 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 12:00:00. .
14 bis rue de Gaslonde
Lessay 50430 Manche Normandie
The next Tricot Thé event will take place on Saturday June 17 at 10:30 am.
On the program:
A moment of conviviality
Free knitting and crocheting (bring your own work in progress!)
Technical exchanges between knitters who wish to do so
Selection of knitting books
Tea, coffee and cakes
Free
El próximo acto de Tricot Thé tendrá lugar el sábado 17 de junio a las 10.30 horas.
En el programa:
Un momento amistoso
Punto libre y ganchillo (¡trae tus labores a clase!)
Intercambios técnicos entre los tejedores que lo deseen
Selección de libros sobre punto
Té, café y pasteles
Gratis
Der nächste Termin für Tricot Thé findet am Samstag, den 17. Juni um 10:30 Uhr statt.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
Geselliger Moment
Stricken und Häkeln in aller Freiheit (bringen Sie Ihre aktuellen Werke mit!)
Technischer Austausch zwischen Strickerinnen, die dies wünschen
Auswahl an Strickbüchern
Tee, Kaffee und kleine Kuchen
Kostenlos
