Tricot Thé 14 bis rue de Gaslonde, 17 juin 2023, Lessay.

Lessay,Manche

Le prochain rendez-vous Tricot Thé se tiendra le samedi 17 juin prochain à 10h30.

Au programme :

Moment de convivialité

Tricot et crochet en toute liberté (amenez vos ouvrages en cours !)

Echanges techniques entre les tricoteuses qui le souhaitent

Sélection de livres sur le tricot

Thé, café et petits gâteaux

Gratuit.

2023-06-17 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 12:00:00. .

14 bis rue de Gaslonde

Lessay 50430 Manche Normandie



The next Tricot Thé event will take place on Saturday June 17 at 10:30 am.

On the program:

A moment of conviviality

Free knitting and crocheting (bring your own work in progress!)

Technical exchanges between knitters who wish to do so

Selection of knitting books

Tea, coffee and cakes

Free

El próximo acto de Tricot Thé tendrá lugar el sábado 17 de junio a las 10.30 horas.

En el programa:

Un momento amistoso

Punto libre y ganchillo (¡trae tus labores a clase!)

Intercambios técnicos entre los tejedores que lo deseen

Selección de libros sobre punto

Té, café y pasteles

Gratis

Der nächste Termin für Tricot Thé findet am Samstag, den 17. Juni um 10:30 Uhr statt.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Geselliger Moment

Stricken und Häkeln in aller Freiheit (bringen Sie Ihre aktuellen Werke mit!)

Technischer Austausch zwischen Strickerinnen, die dies wünschen

Auswahl an Strickbüchern

Tee, Kaffee und kleine Kuchen

Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-05-26 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche