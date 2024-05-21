BD-Concert Go to Hell 14, avenue Léontine Vignerie Saint-Junien, 21 mai 2024, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Venez découvrir le BD-Concert Go to Hell dans l’amphithéâtre. En référence à une phrase attribuée à Calamity Jane, « Dis-leur de tous aller en enfer », Go To Hell est un BD-concert où guitares, chant, vidéos et dessins s’hybrident en direct pour raconter le mythe de cette femme libre dans l’Ouest Américain….

2024-05-21 fin : 2024-05-21 . EUR.

14, avenue Léontine Vignerie La Mégisserie

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the BD-Concert Go to Hell in the amphitheatre. In reference to a phrase attributed to Calamity Jane, « Tell them all to go to hell », Go To Hell is a BD-concert where guitars, vocals, videos and drawings hybridize live to tell the myth of this free woman in the American West?

Venga a descubrir el concierto de cómic Go to Hell en el anfiteatro. En referencia a una frase atribuida a Calamity Jane, « Diles a todos que se vayan al infierno », Go To Hell es un BD-concierto donde guitarras, voces, vídeos y dibujos se hibridan en directo para contar el mito de esta mujer libre en el Oeste americano..

Erleben Sie das Comic-Konzert Go to Hell im Amphitheater. Go To Hell ist ein Comic-Konzert, in dem Gitarren, Gesang, Videos und Zeichnungen live miteinander verschmelzen, um den Mythos dieser freien Frau im Westen Amerikas zu erzählen

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin