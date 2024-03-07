Théâtre Poquelin II 14, avenue Léontine Vignerie Saint-Junien, 7 mars 2024, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Venez découvrir cette pièce de théâtre Poquelin II dans l’amphithéâtre. Après Poquelin, l’équipe flamande de Tg STAN s’empare, pour Poquelin II, de deux autres œuvres de Molière : L’Avare et Le Bourgeois gentilhomme. Renouant avec un théâtre de tréteaux, ces comédies, foisonnantes de malentendus, coups de théâtre et ironie dramatique, ont chacune pour personnage principal un maître de maison accroché à ses pouvoirs, ridicule et touchant..

2024-03-07 fin : 2024-03-07 . EUR.

14, avenue Léontine Vignerie La Mégisserie

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover Poquelin II in the amphitheatre. After Poquelin, the Flemish team of Tg STAN takes on two other works by Molière for Poquelin II: L’Avare and Le Bourgeois gentilhomme. These comedies, full of misunderstandings, theatrical coups and dramatic irony, each feature a ludicrous and touching master of the house clinging to his powers.

Venga a descubrir esta obra Poquelin II en el anfiteatro. Después de Poquelin, el equipo flamenco de Tg STAN aborda para Poquelin II otras dos obras de Molière: L’Avare y Le Bourgeois gentilhomme. Estas comedias, llenas de malentendidos, golpes teatrales e ironía dramática, son un retorno al teatro de trincheras, y cada una tiene como protagonista a un padre de familia aferrado a sus poderes, a la vez ridículos y conmovedores.

Erleben Sie dieses Theaterstück Poquelin II im Amphitheater. Nach Poquelin nimmt sich das flämische Team von Tg STAN für Poquelin II zwei weitere Werke von Molière vor: L’Avare und Le Bourgeois gentilhomme. In diesen Komödien, die an das Bocktheater anknüpfen, gibt es eine Fülle von Missverständnissen, Theaterstücken und dramatischer Ironie.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin