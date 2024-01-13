Danse Yurei 14, avenue Léontine Vignerie Saint-Junien, 13 janvier 2024, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Venez découvrir le spectacle de danse Yurei dans l’amphithéâtre. Entre pointes et danses urbaines, musique électro et cyber robots façon manga, Yurei nous plonge dans un monde futuriste et envoutant. Inspirés par la fantasmagorie (l’art de faire parler les fantômes en public), Christophe Béranger et Jonathan Pranlas-Descours ont imaginé ce spectacle comme un clash électrisant entre tradition et modernité..

2024-01-13 fin : 2024-01-13 . EUR.

14, avenue Léontine Vignerie La Mégisserie

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the Yurei dance show in the amphitheatre. A mix of pointe and urban dance, electro music and manga-style cyber robots, Yurei plunges us into a bewitching futuristic world. Inspired by phantasmagoria (the art of making ghosts speak in public), Christophe Béranger and Jonathan Pranlas-Descours have imagined this show as an electrifying clash between tradition and modernity.

Venga a ver el espectáculo de danza Yurei en el anfiteatro. Mezcla de puntas y danza urbana, música electrónica y robots cibernéticos de estilo manga, Yurei nos sumerge en un mundo futurista hechizante. Inspirándose en la fantasmagoría (el arte de hacer hablar a los fantasmas en público), Christophe Béranger y Jonathan Pranlas-Descours han imaginado este espectáculo como un electrizante choque entre tradición y modernidad.

Erleben Sie die Tanzshow Yurei im Amphitheater. Zwischen Spitzen- und Stadttänzen, Elektro-Musik und Cyber-Robotern im Manga-Stil taucht Yurei in eine futuristische und bezaubernde Welt ein. Inspiriert von der Fantasmagorie (die Kunst, Geister in der Öffentlichkeit sprechen zu lassen), haben Christophe Béranger und Jonathan Pranlas-Descours diese Show als elektrisierenden Clash zwischen Tradition und Moderne konzipiert.

