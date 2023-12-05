Théâtre Foi Amour Espérance 14, avenue Léontine Vignerie Saint-Junien, 5 décembre 2023, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Venez découvrir la pièce de théâtre Foi Amour Espérance dans l’amphithéâtre.1932 / 2023… À travers la vie d’Elisabeth, dépeinte avec humour et acuité par Horvath, les collectifs La Luzège et Champ Libre nous éclairent, par un subtil jeu de miroirs, sur notre société bousculée. La pièce de théâtre écrite à partir de faits réels, Horvath relate la déchéance d’Elisabeth, jeune chômeuse qui se débat pour survivre dans l’Allemagne en crise de l’entre-deux-guerres..

2023-12-05 fin : 2023-12-05 . EUR.

14, avenue Léontine Vignerie La Mégisserie

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the play Foi Amour Espérance in the amphitheatre.1932 / 2023? Through the life of Elisabeth, portrayed with humor and acuity by Horvath, the La Luzège and Champ Libre collectives use a subtle play of mirrors to shed light on our troubled society. Horvath?s play, based on real events, tells the story of Elisabeth, a young unemployed woman struggling to survive in the crisis-ridden Germany of the interwar years.

Venga a ver la obra Foi Amour Espérance en el anfiteatro.1932 / 2023? A través de la vida de Elisabeth, retratada con humor y agudeza por Horvath, los colectivos La Luzège y Champ Libre utilizan un sutil juego de espejos para arrojar luz sobre nuestra atribulada sociedad. La obra de Horvath, basada en hechos reales, cuenta la historia de Elisabeth, una joven desempleada que lucha por sobrevivir en la Alemania de entreguerras, asolada por la crisis.

Entdecken Sie das Theaterstück Foi Amour Espérance im Amphitheater.1932 / 2023? Anhand des Lebens von Elisabeth, das Horvath mit Humor und Scharfsinn schildert, beleuchten die Kollektive La Luzège und Champ Libre durch ein subtiles Spiel mit Spiegeln unsere Gesellschaft, die sich im Umbruch befindet. Das auf wahren Begebenheiten beruhende Theaterstück Horvaths erzählt vom Niedergang Elisabeths, einer jungen Arbeitslosen, die im krisengeschüttelten Deutschland der Zwischenkriegszeit ums Überleben kämpft.

