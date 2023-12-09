COMÉDIE MUSICALE – AMELIA DE GINÈS ABELLAN PAR LA CIE LES AMIS EN SCÈNE 13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers, 9 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Cette comédie musicale vous amène sur les traces d’une exploratrice du ciel, Amelia, librement inspirée de la vie d’Amelia Earhart. Chansons, danses et textes retraceront le parcours exceptionnel de cette femme hors du commun! Tout public. Payant – Réservation conseillée par téléphone..

2023-12-09 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . EUR.

13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



This musical comedy follows in the footsteps of Amelia Earhart, an explorer of the skies, loosely based on the life of Amelia Earhart. Songs, dances and lyrics retrace the exceptional journey of this extraordinary woman! All ages. Paying – Reservations recommended by phone.

Este musical sigue los pasos de Amelia Earhart, exploradora de los cielos, basado libremente en la vida de Amelia Earhart. Canciones, bailes y letras recorrerán el excepcional viaje de esta mujer extraordinaria Todas las edades. De pago – Se recomienda reservar por teléfono.

Dieses Musical führt Sie auf die Spuren der Himmelsforscherin Amelia, frei nach dem Leben von Amelia Earhart. Lieder, Tänze und Texte zeichnen den außergewöhnlichen Lebensweg dieser außergewöhnlichen Frau nach! Für alle Altersgruppen. Kostenpflichtig – Reservierung per Telefon empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE