THÉÂTRE – « POURQUOI LES MÉCHANTS SONT MÉCHANTS? » PAR LA COMPAGNIE ICI ET MAINTENANT 13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers, 21 octobre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Sur un texte de Jean-Claude Grumberg, la Compagnie Ici et Maintenant vous présente leur spectacle « Pourquoi les méchants sont méchants? » La haine, l’intolérance ou le rejet de l’autre a pu provoquer ou provoquera encore le pire chez les humains. Comme Louistiti qui a 8 ans, nous nous interrogerons sur ce qui conduit à la méchanceté, voire à la cruauté. Ados/adultes. Entrée libre sur réservation..

13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Based on a text by Jean-Claude Grumberg, the Compagnie Ici et Maintenant presents their show « Pourquoi les méchants sont méchants? » Hatred, intolerance and rejection of others have provoked, and will continue to provoke, the worst in human beings. Like 8-year-old Louistiti, we’ll be asking ourselves what leads to nastiness and even cruelty. Teens/adults. Free admission with reservation.

Basándose en un texto de Jean-Claude Grumberg, la Compagnie Ici et Maintenant presenta su espectáculo « Pourquoi les méchants sont méchants? » El odio, la intolerancia y el rechazo del otro han causado, y seguirán causando, lo peor del ser humano. Como Louistiti, de 8 años, nos preguntaremos qué lleva a la maldad e incluso a la crueldad. Adolescentes/adultos. Entrada gratuita previa reserva.

Nach einem Text von Jean-Claude Grumberg präsentiert Ihnen die Compagnie Ici et Maintenant ihr Stück « Pourquoi les méchants sont méchants? » Hass, Intoleranz oder die Ablehnung anderer Menschen haben schon das Schlimmste bewirkt oder werden es noch bewirken. Wie der 8-jährige Louistiti fragen wir uns, was zu Bosheit und sogar Grausamkeit führt. Jugendliche/Erwachsene. Freier Eintritt nach vorheriger Anmeldung.

