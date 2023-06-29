CONTES D’EAUX 13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers, 29 juin 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Pour finir l’année en beauté, la compagnie Au bout du Conte et les élèves du Conservatoire Béziers Méditerranée vous proposent un spectacle autour des contes d’eaux. Réservation par téléphone conseillée..

2023-06-29 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-29 . EUR.

13A Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



To round off the year in style, the Au bout du Conte company and students from the Conservatoire Béziers Méditerranée present a show based on water tales. Phone booking recommended.

Para despedir el año por todo lo alto, la compañía Au bout du Conte y los alumnos del Conservatoire Béziers Méditerranée ofrecen un espectáculo basado en los cuentos de agua. Se recomienda reservar por teléfono.

Zum Abschluss des Jahres bieten Ihnen die Theatergruppe Au bout du Conte und die Schüler des Konservatoriums Béziers Méditerranée eine Aufführung rund um Wassermärchen. Telefonische Reservierung wird empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE