Tournoi Folklo 138 Rue du tapiot Brocas, 15 juillet 2023, Brocas.

Brocas,Landes

Journée de Match de doubles pour tous les adultes. Venez vous essayer au tennis, femmes ou hommes, seuls ou accompagnés. Pas besoin d’être licencié dans un club.

10 € pour l’inscription+1 boisson+1 sandwich.

2023-07-15 fin : 2023-07-15 19:30:00. .

138 Rue du tapiot court de tennis

Brocas 40420 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Doubles Match Day for all adults. Come and try your hand at tennis, women or men, alone or accompanied. No need to be a member of a tennis club.

10 ? for registration + 1 drink + 1 sandwich

Jornada de dobles para todos los adultos. Ven a probar suerte en el tenis, hombre o mujer, solo o acompañado. No es necesario ser socio de un club.

10€ por inscripción + 1 bebida + 1 bocadillo

Doppelspieltag für alle Erwachsenen. Probieren Sie Tennis aus, egal ob Frau oder Mann, allein oder in Begleitung. Sie müssen nicht in einem Verein lizenziert sein.

10? für die Anmeldung+1 Getränk+1 Sandwich

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par OT Cœur Haute Lande