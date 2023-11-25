Emoi culturel : Les Cata Divas 137 rue Gambetta Roquefort, 25 novembre 2023, Roquefort.

Roquefort,Landes

Une lyri-comédie qui désacralise le monde de l’opéra avec audace et autodérision !

Face au regard réprobateur de leur pianiste Jeanne lors d’une répétition chaotique, la préciseuse soprano Céline et la trop spontanée mezzo Cécile vont devoir mettre leur rancoeur de côté pour mener à bien un concert.

137 rue Gambetta Foyer municipal

Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A lyri-comedy that desacralizes the world of opera with audacity and self-mockery!

Faced with the reproachful gaze of their pianist Jeanne during a chaotic rehearsal, the precise soprano Céline and the overly spontaneous mezzo Cécile have to put aside their resentment to bring a concert to a successful conclusion

Una comedia lírica que irrumpe en el mundo de la ópera con audacia y burla de sí misma

Enfrentadas a la mirada desaprobadora de su pianista Jeanne durante un ensayo caótico, la precisa soprano Céline y la demasiado espontánea mezzo Cécile tienen que dejar a un lado su resentimiento para que el concierto sea un éxito

Eine Lyrikkomödie, die die Welt der Oper mit Kühnheit und Selbstironie entweiht!

Angesichts des tadelnden Blicks ihrer Pianistin Jeanne während einer chaotischen Probe müssen die präzise Sopranistin Céline und die allzu spontane Mezzo-Sängerin Cécile ihren Groll beiseite legen, um ein Konzert zum Erfolg zu führen

