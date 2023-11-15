« Pierre et le loup » par l’Orchestre Régional de Normandie 135 Boulevard Maréchal Leclerc Caen, 15 novembre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

L’Orchestre Régional de Normandie propose une redécouverte du célèbre conte de Serge Prokofiev raconté par la comédienne Anne Girouard. L’Orchestre Régional de Normandie, conduit par son chef principal Jean Deroyer, tisse la trame musicale du récit. Chaque personnage de Pierre et le loup est représenté par un groupe d’instruments (cordes, cuivres ou bois) et par un thème qui lui est propre àl’instar de Pierre, l’oiseau, le chat, le grand-père, le canard, les chasseurs et le loup pour une magnifique initiation à la musique classique.

Serge Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Pierre et le Loup

Anne Girouard, comédienne

Jean Deroyer, direction

Orchestre Régional de Normandie.

135 Boulevard Maréchal Leclerc Théâtre de Caen

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



The Orchestre Régional de Normandie offers a rediscovery of Serge Prokofiev?s famous tale, narrated by actress Anne Girouard. The Orchestre Régional de Normandie, led by principal conductor Jean Deroyer, weaves the musical fabric of the tale. Each character in Peter and the Wolf is represented by a group of instruments (strings, brass or woodwinds) and a theme of their own, like Peter, the bird, the cat, the grandfather, the duck, the hunters and the wolf, for a magnificent introduction to classical music.

Serge Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Peter and the Wolf

Anne Girouard, actress

Jean Deroyer, conductor

Orchestre Régional de Normandie

La Orquesta Regional de Normandía propone redescubrir el famoso cuento de Serge Prokofiev narrado por la actriz Anne Girouard. La Orquesta Regional de Normandía, dirigida por su titular Jean Deroyer, teje la trama musical del cuento. Cada personaje de Pedro y el lobo está representado por un grupo de instrumentos (cuerdas, metales o maderas) y un tema propio: Pedro, el pájaro, el gato, el abuelo, el pato, los cazadores y el lobo, una magnífica introducción a la música clásica.

Serge Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Pedro y el lobo

Anne Girouard, actriz

Jean Deroyer, director de orquesta

Orquesta Regional de Normandía

Das Orchestre Régional de Normandie bietet eine Neuentdeckung des berühmten Märchens von Serge Prokofjew, das von der Schauspielerin Anne Girouard erzählt wird. Das Orchestre Régional de Normandie unter der Leitung seines Chefdirigenten Jean Deroyer webt den musikalischen Rahmen der Erzählung. Jede Figur in Peter und der Wolf wird durch eine Instrumentengruppe (Streicher, Blechbläser oder Holzbläser) und ein eigenes Thema repräsentiert, wie zum Beispiel Peter, der Vogel, die Katze, der Großvater, die Ente, die Jäger und der Wolf, was eine wunderbare Einführung in die klassische Musik darstellt.

Serge Prokofjew (1891-1953)

Peter und der Wolf

Anne Girouard, Schauspielerin

Jean Deroyer, Dirigent

Orchestre Régional de Normandie

