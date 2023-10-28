LIVRAISON CODÉE | #1 LA TRACE DU PASSÉ 1348 Avenue Raymond Dugrand Montpellier, 28 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Envie d’un jeu d’énigmes pas comme les autres ?

À mi-chemin entre le jeu de piste et le jeu de société, les enquêtes grandeur nature Livraison Codée sont là pour faire travailler vos cuisses et vos méninges !.

2023-10-28 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 18:00:00. EUR.

1348 Avenue Raymond Dugrand

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Fancy a puzzle game like no other?

Halfway between a treasure hunt and a board game, Livraison Codée’s life-size investigations will get your thighs and brains working!

¿Le apetece un juego de ingenio sin igual?

A medio camino entre la búsqueda del tesoro y un juego de mesa, las investigaciones a tamaño real de Livraison Codée harán trabajar sus muslos y su cerebro

Lust auf ein Rätselspiel der besonderen Art?

Die lebensgroßen Ermittlungen von Livraison Codée sind eine Mischung aus Schnitzeljagd und Gesellschaftsspiel und bringen Ihre Schenkel und Ihr Gehirn auf Trab!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par OT MONTPELLIER