L’ODEUR DU VENT DE HADI MOHAGHEGH 130 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 21 octobre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

Festival Sources Poétiques – Soirée Mehregan, vernissage et Ciné-débat

Artiste(s)/Compagnie(s) accueillis: Dans le cadre du Festival Sources Poétiques, le Ciné-Théâtre propose une soirée

Mehregan à l’initiative de l’artiste Sara Harakat. Ce moment….

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 . EUR.

130 rue Théophile Roussel Ciné-théâtre

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



Festival Sources Poétiques ? Mehregan evening, vernissage and Ciné-débat

Hosted artist(s)/Company(ies): As part of the Festival Sources Poétiques, the Ciné-Théâtre is hosting a

Mehregan evening organized by artist Sara Harakat. This…

Festival Sources Poétiques ? Velada Mehregan, preestreno y cine-debate

Artista(s)/Empresa(s) anfitriona(s): En el marco del Festival Sources Poétiques, el Ciné-Théâtre organiza una velada Mehregan

Velada Mehregan organizada por la artista Sara Harakat. Esta…

Festival Sources Poétiques ? Mehregan-Abend, Vernissage und Filmgespräch

Aufgenommene(r) Künstler/Kompanie: Im Rahmen des Festivals Sources Poétiques veranstaltet das Ciné-Théâtre einen Abend mit dem Titel « Lemegan »

Mehregan auf Initiative der Künstlerin Sara Harakat. Dieser Moment…

