BEAUX PRÉSENTS DORÉS 130 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
BEAUX PRÉSENTS DORÉS 130 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 17 octobre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère
Artiste(s)/Compagnie(s) accueillis: Dans le cadre du Festival Sources Poétiques, le Ciné-Théâtre propose un spectacle,
Beaux présents dorés de Julien Marcland.
Description de l’événement:
A la fois poète et comédien, Julien Marcland a publié qua….
2023-10-17 fin : 2023-10-17 . EUR.
130 rue Théophile Roussel Ciné-théâtre
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie
Hosted artist(s)/Company(ies): As part of the Sources Poétiques Festival, the Ciné-Théâtre presents a show,
Beaux présents dorés by Julien Marcland.
Event description:
Both poet and comedian, Julien Marcland has published several…
Artista(s)/Empresa(s) anfitriona(s): En el marco del Festival Sources Poétiques, el Ciné-Théâtre ofrece un espectáculo,
Beaux présents dorés de Julien Marcland.
Descripción del evento:
Poeta y humorista, Julien Marcland ha publicado varios…
Empfangene Künstler/Kompanien: Im Rahmen des Festivals Sources Poétiques zeigt das Filmtheater eine Aufführung,
Beaux présents dorés von Julien Marcland.
Beschreibung der Veranstaltung:
Julien Marcland, der sowohl Dichter als auch Komiker ist, hat mehrere…
Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par 48 – OT Margeride en Gevaudan