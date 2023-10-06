GAZON MAUDIT 130 rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 6 octobre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

Une comédie de Josiane Balasko, adaptée au théâtre par Hélène Zidi

Description de l’événement:

Laurent, Loli et leurs deux enfants vivent près d’Avignon. Loli est belle, mais délaissée par son mari qui, de plus en plus souvent, «sèche» les d….

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-06 . EUR.

130 rue Théophile Roussel Ciné-Théâtre

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



A comedy by Josiane Balasko, adapted for the stage by Hélène Zidi

Event description:

Laurent, Loli and their two children live near Avignon. Loli is beautiful, but neglected by her husband who, more and more often, « skips » the d…

Comedia de Josiane Balasko, adaptada para la escena por Hélène Zidi

Descripción del evento:

Laurent, Loli y sus dos hijos viven cerca de Aviñón. Loli es guapa, pero descuidada por su marido que, cada vez más a menudo, « se salta » los bailes…

Eine Komödie von Josiane Balasko, für das Theater adaptiert von Hélène Zidi

Beschreibung der Veranstaltung:

Laurent, Loli und ihre beiden Kinder leben in der Nähe von Avignon. Loli ist schön, wird aber von ihrem Mann vernachlässigt, der immer öfter die Schule schwänzt.

