SOIRÉE HISTOIRE CONTÉES DE NOËL 13 rue sur Meuse Saint-Mihiel
SOIRÉE HISTOIRE CONTÉES DE NOËL 13 rue sur Meuse Saint-Mihiel, 8 décembre 2023, Saint-Mihiel.
Soirée histoires contées par Hélène et Nicolas !
Entrée libre
Inscription bligatoire au 03 29 75 35 97. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-12-08 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . 0 EUR.
13 rue sur Meuse Caf’tiers
Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est
Storytelling evening with Hélène and Nicolas!
Free admission
Registration required: 03 29 75 35 97
¡Noche de cuentos con Hélène y Nicolas!
Entrada gratuita
Inscripción previa en el 03 29 75 35 97
Abend mit Geschichten, erzählt von Hélène und Nicolas!
Eintritt frei
Anmeldung erforderlich unter 03 29 75 35 97
