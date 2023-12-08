SOIRÉE HISTOIRE CONTÉES DE NOËL 13 rue sur Meuse Saint-Mihiel, 8 décembre 2023, Saint-Mihiel.

Saint-Mihiel,Meuse

Soirée histoires contées par Hélène et Nicolas !

Entrée libre

Inscription bligatoire au 03 29 75 35 97. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-08 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . 0 EUR.

13 rue sur Meuse Caf’tiers

Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est



Storytelling evening with Hélène and Nicolas!

Free admission

Registration required: 03 29 75 35 97

¡Noche de cuentos con Hélène y Nicolas!

Entrada gratuita

Inscripción previa en el 03 29 75 35 97

Abend mit Geschichten, erzählt von Hélène und Nicolas!

Eintritt frei

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 03 29 75 35 97

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE