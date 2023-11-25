Festival TRAFIK* : Soirée Carte Blanche [L’oeil Lucide – Projection Orlando] 13 Rue Sergent Rey Bergerac, 25 novembre 2023, Bergerac.

Projection – échanges après la représentation

Un manifeste politique radical, punk et poétique qui dialogue avec une oeuvre prophétique. En 1928,

Virginia Woolf écrivait Orlando, une biographie, le premier roman dans lequel le personnage principal

change de sexe au milieu de l’histoire. Un siècle plus tard, Paul B. Preciado, écrivain et activiste transgenre, envoie une lettre filmée à Virginia Woolf pour lui dire que son Orlando est sorti de sa fiction et vit une vie qu’elle n’aurait jamais pu imaginer. Preciado organise un casting et réunit 26 personnes trans et non-binaires contemporaines, âgées de 8 à 70 ans, pour incarner Orlando..

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Screening – post-show discussion

A radical, punk and poetic political manifesto in dialogue with a prophetic work. In 1928,

Virginia Woolf wrote Orlando, a biography, the first novel in which the main character

changes sex in mid-story. A century later, Paul B. Preciado, a writer and transgender activist, sends a filmed letter to Virginia Woolf, telling her that her Orlando has stepped out of her fiction and is living a life she could never have imagined. Preciado organizes a casting call and gathers 26 contemporary trans and non-binary people, aged 8 to 70, to play Orlando.

Proyección – debate posterior a la representación

Un manifiesto político radical, punk y poético en diálogo con una obra profética. En 1928, Virginia Woolf escribió Orlando, una biografía,

Virginia Woolf escribió Orlando, una biografía, la primera novela en la que el personaje principal

cambia de sexo en mitad de la historia. Un siglo después, Paul B. Preciado, escritor y activista transexual, envía una carta filmada a Virginia Woolf en la que le cuenta que su Orlando ha salido de su ficción y vive una vida que nunca habría imaginado. Preciado organizó un casting y reunió a 26 personas trans y no binarias contemporáneas, de entre 8 y 70 años, para interpretar a Orlando.

Filmvorführung – Austausch nach der Vorstellung

Ein radikales politisches Manifest, Punk und Poesie im Dialog mit einem prophetischen Werk. 1928,

Schrieb Virginia Woolf Orlando, eine Biografie, den ersten Roman, in dem die Hauptfigur

in der Mitte der Geschichte das Geschlecht wechselt. Ein Jahrhundert später schrieb Paul B. Preciado, ein Schriftsteller und Transgender-Aktivist, einen gefilmten Brief an Virginia Woolf, in dem er ihr mitteilt, dass ihr Orlando aus ihrer Fiktion herausgefallen ist und ein Leben lebt, das sie sich nie hätte vorstellen können. Preciado organisiert ein Casting und bringt 26 zeitgenössische trans- und nicht-binäre Personen im Alter von 8 bis 70 Jahren zusammen, um Orlando zu verkörpern.

