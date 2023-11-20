CONFÉRENCE UCP : MAUVAISES GRAINES : HISTOIRE DE PLANTES QUI PIQUENT, QUI TUENT 13 rue Saint-Charles Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 20 novembre 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges,Vosges

Conférence de Mme Katia Astafieff, directrice adjointe du Jardin botanique de Nancy.

Renseignements et inscriptions avant la conférence de 14h00à 14h30.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-11-20 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-20 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

13 rue Saint-Charles Musée Pierre Noël

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Lecture by Katia Astafieff, Deputy Director of the Nancy Botanical Garden.

Information and registration before the talk from 2:00 to 2:30 pm.

Conferencia de Katia Astafieff, Directora Adjunta del Jardín Botánico de Nancy.

Información e inscripción antes de la conferencia de 14.00 a 14.30 h.

Vortrag von Frau Katia Astafieff, stellvertretende Direktorin des Botanischen Gartens von Nancy.

Informationen und Anmeldungen vor dem Vortrag von 14:00 bis 14:30 Uhr.

