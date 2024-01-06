Run & Visit Rouen « Les 12 travaux d’Hercule » 13 Rue Racine Rouen, 6 janvier 2024, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Marche rapide de 6 kms sur les traces du héros mythique!

Un minimum de condition physique est requis. Inscription obligatoire par téléphone. Places limitées! Départ 9h15 au Planète Bien-Etre.

Tarif : 6 €.

13 Rue Racine

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



A brisk 6-kilometre walk in the footsteps of the mythical hero!

A minimum level of fitness is required. Registration required by phone. Places limited! Departure 9:15 a.m. from Planète Bien-Etre.

Price: 6 ?

Un rápido paseo de 6 km tras las huellas del mítico héroe

Se requiere un nivel mínimo de forma física. Inscripción previa por teléfono. Plazas limitadas Salida a las 9.15 h en Planète Bien-Etre.

Precio: 6 ?

6 km lange Wanderung auf den Spuren des mythischen Helden!

Ein Mindestmaß an körperlicher Fitness ist erforderlich. Anmeldung per Telefon erforderlich. Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen! Start: 9:15 Uhr am Planète Bien-Etre.

Preis: 6 ?

