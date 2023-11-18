Run & Visit Rouen Gourmand Footing et dégustation 13 Rue Racine Rouen, 18 novembre 2023, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Partez à découverte des spécialités normandes et des métiers de bouche!

Découvrez Rouen en alliant sport et culture avec Planète Bien-Etre !

Suivez Laurence, passionnée de patrimoine et de sport, pour découvrir la ville sous un nouveau jour!.

2023-11-18 09:15:00 fin : 2023-11-18 10:45:00. .

13 Rue Racine

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Discover Normandy’s specialties and culinary delights!

Discover Rouen by combining sport and culture with Planète Bien-Etre!

Follow Laurence, passionate about heritage and sport, to discover the city in a whole new light!

¡Descubra las especialidades de Normandía y los oficios culinarios!

¡Descubra Rouen combinando deporte y cultura con Planète Bien-Etre!

Siga a Laurence, apasionada del patrimonio y del deporte, para descubrir la ciudad bajo una nueva luz

Entdecken Sie die Spezialitäten der Normandie und die Berufe der Gastronomie!

Entdecken Sie Rouen, indem Sie Sport und Kultur mit Planète Bien-Etre verbinden!

Folgen Sie Laurence, die sich für Kulturerbe und Sport begeistert, und entdecken Sie die Stadt aus einem neuen Blickwinkel!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche