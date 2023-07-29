Footing culturel 13 Rue Racine Rouen, 29 juillet 2023, Rouen.

Rouen,Seine-Maritime

Une visite de Rouen à petites foulées.

Donnez un nouveau souffle à votre culture générale lors d’un circuit d’une dizaine de kilomètres en running ou marche rapide. Les pauses vous permettront d’en savoir un peu plus sur l’histoire de la ville, sur des thématiques variées.

Points clés :

A votre rythme !

Deux en Un

Visiter Rouen en faisant du sport

2 formules : running ou marche rapide :

– Running (1h30) : en petites foulées sur un rythme d’environ 10 km/heure. Les arrêts permettent de récupérer rapidement et de repartir du bon pied !

– Marche rapide (2h) : équivalent de la marche nordique mais sans les bâtons. Le tempo est soutenu pour garder l’aspect sportif mais adapté pour un public ne désirant pas courir.

Mythes et légendes

Où se trouve la pierre philosophale ? Qui est Robert le Diable ? Quel est l’héritage de Gargantua ? Un lac se cacherait-il sous la cathédrale Notre-Dame ? Rouen n’a pas fini de nous livrer tous ses secrets…

En marche rapide : 15 et 29 avril / En footing : 22 avril et 6 mai

Les clochers oubliés :

Victor Hugo nommait Rouen « la ville aux cent clochers ». Certains sont bien cachés ou font discrètement partie de notre quotidien. Ce circuit vous permettra de jouer au détective afin de retrouver les clochers oubliés rouennais.

En marche rapide le samedi 9 septembre

SPECIAL JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE : 16 et 17 septembre : gratuit

Réservations sur : https://my.weezevent.com/footing-culturel

Des vikings aux Ducs de Normandie :

Les Normands, « hommes du Nord » : qui sont ces célèbres vikings à l’origine de la création du duché de Normandie ? Par Odin, montons sur notre cheval Slepnir qui nous mènera sur les traces de Rollon et de ses descendants !

En marche rapide le samedi 1er juillet ; en footing le samedi 8 juillet

Yoga Urbain :

Variante « zen » du Run & Visit Rouen, redécouvrez la ville lors d’une marche rapide ou d’un footing atypique : trouvez les détails ou les personnalités qui nous entourent, en lien avec une posture de yoga. Un spot = une posture. Niveau débutant.

En marche rapide les samedis 27 mai et 14 octobre ; en footing les samedis 3 juin et 28 octobre

Rouen sous l’Occupation :

Remontons le temps lors d’un circuit sportif et culturel pour (re)découvrir cette période qui changea profondément le visage de Rouen. De l’arrivée des Allemands à la vie pendant l’Occupation, de la Semaine Rouge à la Libération en passant par la Résistance, ce circuit vous permettra de rafraîchir votre culture générale rouennaise 39/45!

En marche rapide le samedi 30 septembre ; en footing le samedi 7 octobre

Jeanne d’Arc :

Une météorite arrive dans la Guerre de Cent ans, mais une météorite qui a marqué son temps et les esprits encore aujourd’hui. Etoile filante, Jeanne d’Arc fut l’élément déclencheur d’une vague d’un nouvel espoir alors que la France est troublée et malmenée par ce conflit qui n’en finit pas. Qui est Jeanne d’Arc ? Entre mythe et réalité, plongeons dans cette fabuleuse épopée médiévale mêlant événements historiques et anecdotes…

En marche rapide le vendredi 19 mai ; en footing le samedi 20 mai

Mourir sur Seine « NOUVEAUTE » :

Armada 2008 : un marin mexicain trouve la mort sur les quais de Rouen. A vous de mener l’enquête en vous replongeant dans le roman de Michel Bussi: « Mourir sur Seine ». Ce circuit vous emmènera sur les lieux phares de l’intrigue, à la découverte des personnages et de l’histoire qui ont fait le succès de cet ouvrage !

En marche rapide les vendredi 9 juin, samedi 17 juin et samedi 29 juillet ; en footing les samedi 10 juin, vendredi 16 juin et samedi 2 septembre..

13 Rue Racine

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



A visit of Rouen with short strides.

Give your general knowledge a new lease of life during a ten kilometer circuit by running or fast walking. The breaks will allow you to learn a little more about the history of the city, on various themes.

Key points :

At your own pace!

Two in one

Visit Rouen while doing sports

2 options : running or fast walking:

– Running (1h30): in short strides at a pace of about 10 km/hour. The stops allow you to recover quickly and to start again on the right foot!

– Fast walking (2h): equivalent to Nordic walking but without poles. The tempo is sustained to keep the sporty aspect but adapted for a public not wishing to run.

Myths and legends

Where is the philosopher’s stone? Who is Robert the Devil? What is the heritage of Gargantua? Is there a lake hidden under the Notre-Dame cathedral? Rouen has not finished giving us all its secrets?

Fast walking: April 15 and 29 / Jogging: April 22 and May 6

The forgotten bell towers :

Victor Hugo named Rouen « the city of a hundred steeples ». Some are well hidden or are discreetly part of our daily life. This tour will allow you to play detective and find the forgotten bell towers of Rouen.

On the fast track on Saturday September 9th

SPECIAL HERITAGE DAYS : September 16 and 17 : free

Reservations on : https://my.weezevent.com/footing-culturel

From the Vikings to the Dukes of Normandy :

The Normans, « men of the North »: who are these famous Vikings at the origin of the creation of the duchy of Normandy? By Odin, let’s get on our horse Slepnir which will lead us on the tracks of Rollon and his descendants!

In fast walking on Saturday, July 1st ; in jogging on Saturday, July 8th

Urban Yoga :

A « zen » variant of the Run & Visit Rouen, rediscover the city during a fast walk or an atypical jog: find the details or the personalities that surround us, in connection with a yoga posture. One spot = one posture. Beginner level.

In fast walking on Saturday May 27 and October 14 ; in jogging on Saturday June 3 and October 28

Rouen under the Occupation :

Let’s go back in time during a sportive and cultural tour to (re)discover this period which deeply changed the face of Rouen. From the arrival of the Germans to the life during the Occupation, from the Red Week to the Liberation through the Resistance, this tour will allow you to refresh your general culture of Rouen 39/45!

By fast walking on Saturday September 30th ; by jogging on Saturday October 7th

Joan of Arc :

A meteorite arrived in the Hundred Years War, but a meteorite which marked its time and the spirits still today. Shooting star, Joan of Arc was the trigger for a wave of new hope while France is troubled and battered by this conflict that never ends. Who is Joan of Arc? Between myth and reality, let us dive into this fabulous medieval epic mixing historical events and anecdotes?

Fast walking on Friday, May 19; jogging on Saturday, May 20

Dying on the Seine » NEW » :

Armada 2008: a Mexican sailor dies on the quays of Rouen. It’s up to you to investigate by going back to Michel Bussi’s novel: « Mourir sur Seine ». This tour will take you to the key places of the plot, to discover the characters and the story that made the success of this book!

Fast walking on Friday June 9, Saturday June 17 and Saturday July 29; jogging on Saturday June 10, Friday June 16 and Saturday September 2.

Un recorrido por Ruán a zancadas cortas.

Dé un nuevo impulso a sus conocimientos generales durante un circuito de diez kilómetros corriendo o caminando rápido. Las pausas le permitirán aprender un poco más sobre la historia de la ciudad, en torno a diversos temas.

Puntos clave:

¡A su ritmo!

Dos en uno

Visitar Ruán haciendo deporte

2 opciones: correr o caminar rápido:

– Correr (1h30): a zancadas cortas y a un ritmo de unos 10 km/hora. Las paradas le permitirán recuperarse rápidamente y empezar con buen pie

– Marcha rápida (2h): equivalente a la marcha nórdica pero sin bastones. El ritmo es sostenido para conservar el aspecto deportivo pero adaptado a un público que no desea correr.

Mitos y leyendas

¿Dónde está la piedra filosofal? ¿Quién es Roberto el Diablo? ¿Cuál es el patrimonio de Gargantúa? ¿Hay un lago escondido bajo la catedral de Notre-Dame? ¿Rouen no ha terminado de desvelar todos sus secretos?

Marcha rápida: 15 y 29 de abril / Jogging: 22 de abril y 6 de mayo

Los campanarios olvidados :

Victor Hugo llamó a Ruán « la ciudad de los cien campanarios ». Algunos están bien escondidos o forman parte discretamente de nuestra vida cotidiana. Este recorrido le permitirá jugar a los detectives y encontrar los campanarios olvidados de Ruán.

Por la vía rápida el sábado 9 de septiembre

DÍAS ESPECIALES DEL PATRIMONIO: 16 y 17 de septiembre: gratuito

Reservas en: https://my.weezevent.com/footing-culturel

De los vikingos a los duques de Normandía:

Los normandos, « hombres del Norte »: ¿quiénes eran los famosos vikingos que crearon el Ducado de Normandía? ¡Por Odín, subamos a nuestro caballo Slepnir y sigamos los pasos de Rollon y sus descendientes!

Marcha rápida el sábado 1 de julio; footing el sábado 8 de julio

Yoga urbano:

Una variante « zen » del Run & Visit Rouen, redescubrir la ciudad durante un paseo rápido o un footing atípico: encontrar los detalles o personalidades que nos rodean, en relación con una postura de yoga. Un punto = una postura. Nivel principiante.

Marcha rápida el sábado 27 de mayo y el sábado 14 de octubre; footing el sábado 3 de junio y el sábado 28 de octubre

Ruán bajo la ocupación:

Retrocedamos en el tiempo durante un recorrido deportivo y cultural para (re)descubrir este periodo que cambió profundamente la fisonomía de Ruán. De la llegada de los alemanes a la vida durante la Ocupación, de la Semana Roja a la Liberación pasando por la Resistencia, este recorrido le permitirá refrescar sus conocimientos generales sobre Ruán 39/45

Marcha rápida el sábado 30 de septiembre; footing el sábado 7 de octubre

Juana de Arco :

Un meteorito llegado en la Guerra de los Cien Años, pero un meteorito que marcó su época y los espíritus aún hoy. Estrella fugaz, Juana de Arco fue el detonante de una oleada de nuevas esperanzas en un momento en que Francia estaba atribulada y golpeada por este conflicto interminable. ¿Quién es Juana de Arco? Entre mito y realidad, sumerjámonos en esta fabulosa epopeya medieval que mezcla hechos históricos y anécdotas?

Marcha rápida el viernes 19 de mayo; footing el sábado 20 de mayo

Morir en el Sena » NUEVO » :

Armada 2008: un marinero mexicano muere en los muelles de Ruán. Le toca a usted investigar remontándose a la novela de Michel Bussi: « Mourir sur Seine ». Este recorrido le llevará a los lugares clave de la trama, ¡para descubrir los personajes y la historia que hicieron de este libro un éxito!

Marcha rápida el viernes 9 de junio, el sábado 17 de junio y el sábado 29 de julio; footing el sábado 10 de junio, el viernes 16 de junio y el sábado 2 de septiembre.

Eine Tour durch Rouen in kleinen Schritten.

Geben Sie Ihrer Allgemeinbildung neuen Schwung bei einem Rundgang von etwa zehn Kilometern im Running oder schnellen Gehen. In den Pausen können Sie zu verschiedenen Themen etwas mehr über die Geschichte der Stadt erfahren.

Schlüsselpunkte:

In Ihrem eigenen Tempo!

Zwei in einem

Rouen mit Sport besichtigen

2 Formeln: Running oder schnelles Gehen :

– Running (1,5 Stunden): In kleinen Schritten in einem Tempo von etwa 10 km/Stunde. Die Zwischenstopps ermöglichen eine schnelle Erholung und einen guten Start!

– Schnelles Gehen (2 Stunden): entspricht dem Nordic Walking, aber ohne Stöcke. Das Tempo ist hoch, um den sportlichen Aspekt beizubehalten, aber für ein Publikum geeignet, das nicht laufen möchte.

Mythen und Legenden

Wo befindet sich der Stein der Weisen? Wer ist Robert der Teufel? Was ist das Erbe von Gargantua? Gibt es einen See unter der Kathedrale Notre-Dame? Rouen hat noch viele Geheimnisse zu enthüllen?

Schnelles Gehen: 15. und 29. April / Joggen: 22. April und 6. Mai

Die vergessenen Glockentürme:

Victor Hugo nannte Rouen « die Stadt der hundert Kirchtürme ». Einige von ihnen sind gut versteckt oder gehören unauffällig zu unserem Alltag. Auf diesem Rundgang können Sie Detektiv spielen, um die vergessenen Glockentürme von Rouen zu finden.

Im Schnelldurchlauf am Samstag, den 9. September

SPECIAL JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE: 16. und 17. September: kostenlos

Reservierungen unter: https://my.weezevent.com/footing-culturel

Von den Wikingern zu den Herzögen der Normandie :

Die Normannen, « Männer des Nordens »: Wer waren die berühmten Wikinger, die das Herzogtum Normandie gründeten? Bei Odin, steigen wir auf unser Pferd Slepnir, das uns auf die Spuren von Rollon und seinen Nachkommen führt!

In schnellem Gehen am Samstag, den 1. Juli; in Jogging am Samstag, den 8. Juli

Urban Yoga :

Als « Zen »-Variante des Run & Visit Rouen können Sie die Stadt bei einem schnellen Spaziergang oder einem atypischen Jogging neu entdecken: Finden Sie Details oder Persönlichkeiten, die uns umgeben, in Verbindung mit einer Yoga-Haltung. Ein Spot = eine Haltung. Niveau für Anfänger.

Schnelles Gehen am Samstag, 27. Mai und 14. Oktober; Joggen am Samstag, 3. Juni und 28. Oktober

Rouen während der Besatzungszeit :

Lassen Sie uns bei einem sportlichen und kulturellen Rundgang die Zeit zurückdrehen, um diese Periode (wieder) zu entdecken, die das Gesicht von Rouen tiefgreifend veränderte. Von der Ankunft der Deutschen bis zum Leben während der Besatzung, von der Roten Woche über die Résistance bis hin zur Befreiung – auf diesem Rundgang können Sie Ihre Allgemeinbildung über Rouen 39/45 auffrischen!

Schneller Spaziergang am Samstag, den 30. September; Jogging am Samstag, den 7. Oktober

Jeanne d’Arc :

Ein Meteorit im Hundertjährigen Krieg, aber ein Meteorit, der seine Zeit und die Geister bis heute geprägt hat. Als Sternschnuppe war Jeanne d’Arc der Auslöser für eine Welle neuer Hoffnung, während Frankreich durch diesen nicht enden wollenden Konflikt beunruhigt und gebeutelt wurde. Wer ist Jeanne d’Arc? Zwischen Mythos und Realität tauchen wir in dieses fabelhafte mittelalterliche Epos ein, in dem sich historische Ereignisse und Anekdoten vermischen?

Schneller Spaziergang am Freitag, den 19. Mai; Joggen am Samstag, den 20. Mai

Mourir sur Seine » NOUVEAUTE » :

Armada 2008: Ein mexikanischer Seemann kommt an den Kais von Rouen ums Leben. Es liegt an Ihnen, die Ermittlungen aufzunehmen und sich in den Roman von Michel Bussi « Mourir sur Seine » zu vertiefen. Dieser Rundgang führt Sie zu den wichtigsten Schauplätzen der Handlung, zu den Charakteren und der Geschichte, die den Erfolg des Buches ausmachten

Für schnelles Gehen am Freitag, den 9. Juni, Samstag, den 17. Juni und Samstag, den 29. Juli; für Jogging am Samstag, den 10. Juni, Freitag, den 16. Juni und Samstag, den 2. September.

