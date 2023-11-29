Passion chocolat 13 rue Maurice Bedel Thuré, 29 novembre 2023, Thuré.

Thuré,Vienne

Qu’il soit noir, blanc ou au lait, pur ou aromatisé, il est irrésistible et universellement apprécié.

Voyage au pays des gourmands pour connaître tous les chocolats possibles sans oublier de répondre vraiment à la question : qu’est-ce que le chocolat ?

Tout public.

2023-11-29 fin : 2023-11-29 12:30:00. .

13 rue Maurice Bedel Médiathèque Maurice Bedel

Thuré 86540 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Whether dark, white or milk, pure or flavored, it’s irresistible and universally appreciated.

Journey to the land of gourmets to learn about all the possible chocolates, without forgetting to really answer the question: what is chocolate?

For the general public

Ya sea negro, blanco o con leche, puro o aromatizado, el chocolate es irresistible y universalmente apreciado.

Haga un viaje al país de los amantes del chocolate y descubra los distintos tipos de chocolate, sin olvidar responder realmente a la pregunta: ¿qué es el chocolate?

Para el gran público

Ob dunkle, weiße oder Milchschokolade, ob pur oder aromatisiert, sie ist unwiderstehlich und allgemein beliebt.

Eine Reise ins Land der Naschkatzen, um alle möglichen Schokoladensorten kennenzulernen, ohne dabei zu vergessen, die Frage wirklich zu beantworten: Was ist Schokolade?

Für alle Altersgruppen

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par ACAP