Café des seniors 13 rue Jean Jaurès Excideuil, 17 octobre 2023, Excideuil.

Excideuil,Dordogne

Animation jeux : Trivial poursuit et quizz.

A chaque rencontre, une nouvelle thématique, pour favoriser les échanges.

Animation par une intervenante de Cassiopea accompagnée selon la thématique du mois d’un psychologue, sophrologue, ergothérapeute, juriste, diététicien, etc….

2023-10-17 fin : 2023-10-17 16:30:00. .

13 rue Jean Jaurès Café Gaillard Gourmand

Excideuil 24160 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Games: Trivial pursues and quizzes.

A new theme for each meeting, to encourage discussion.

Moderated by a Cassiopea facilitator, accompanied by a psychologist, sophrologist, occupational therapist, jurist, dietician, etc., depending on the theme of the month

Juegos: Trivial pursues y quiz.

Cada reunión se centra en un tema nuevo, para fomentar el debate.

Las actividades están dirigidas por un miembro de Cassiopea, acompañado por un psicólogo, un terapeuta de relajación, un terapeuta ocupacional, un abogado, un dietista, etc., en función del tema del mes

Animation Spiele: Trivial verfolgt und Quiz.

Bei jedem Treffen ein neues Thema, um den Austausch zu fördern.

Die Moderation wird von einer Cassiopea-Mitarbeiterin übernommen, die je nach Thema des Monats von einem Psychologen, Sophrologen, Ergotherapeuten, Juristen, Ernährungsberater usw. begleitet wird

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Isle-Auvézère