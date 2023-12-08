Soirée Téléthon 13 rue du Stade Duttlenheim
Soirée Téléthon 13 rue du Stade Duttlenheim, 8 décembre 2023, Duttlenheim.
Duttlenheim,Bas-Rhin
Venez participer à la 6ème édition du Téléthon
Petite restauration sur place, marche nocturne de 6 kms.
L’intégralité des bénéfices sera reversée l’AFM TÉLÉTHON..
2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 23:30:00. EUR.
13 rue du Stade
Duttlenheim 67120 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
Come and take part in the 6th edition of the Telethon
Catering on site, 6 km night walk.
All profits will be donated to AFM TÉLÉTHON.
Participe en la 6ª edición del Teletón
Refrescos ligeros in situ, caminata nocturna de 6 km.
Todos los beneficios se donarán a AFM TÉLÉTHON.
Kommen Sie und nehmen Sie an der 6. Ausgabe des Telethon teil
Verpflegung vor Ort, Nachtwanderung von 6 km.
Der gesamte Erlös geht an AFM TÉLÉTHON.
