Soirée Téléthon 13 rue du Stade Duttlenheim, 8 décembre 2023, Duttlenheim.

Duttlenheim,Bas-Rhin

Venez participer à la 6ème édition du Téléthon

Petite restauration sur place, marche nocturne de 6 kms.

L’intégralité des bénéfices sera reversée l’AFM TÉLÉTHON..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 23:30:00. EUR.

13 rue du Stade

Duttlenheim 67120 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Come and take part in the 6th edition of the Telethon

Catering on site, 6 km night walk.

All profits will be donated to AFM TÉLÉTHON.

Participe en la 6ª edición del Teletón

Refrescos ligeros in situ, caminata nocturna de 6 km.

Todos los beneficios se donarán a AFM TÉLÉTHON.

Kommen Sie und nehmen Sie an der 6. Ausgabe des Telethon teil

Verpflegung vor Ort, Nachtwanderung von 6 km.

Der gesamte Erlös geht an AFM TÉLÉTHON.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Office de tourisme région de Molsheim-Mutzig