Pisciculture de Vendresse 13, Rue du Haut Fourneau Vendresse, 12 juillet 2023, Vendresse.

Vendresse,Ardennes

Sandra et Jacky vous accueillent et vous proposent 3 types de pêche sur un site d’exception, le Domaine de Vendresse, qui offre des espaces ombragés et des étangs alimentés en eau de source * Pêche à la truite dans le grand étang ( OUVERT TOUS LES JOURS de 08h00 A 18h00) Pêche à la truite pour adultes et enfantsTarifs : – adultes 14€ pour 1/2 journée et 25€ la journée- enfants 9€ pour la 1/2 journée et 15€ la journée * Pêche sportive dans le petit étang ( OUVERT TOUS LES JOURS de 08h00 A 18h00) Pêche en no kill (interdit au -12 ans), carpes et esturgeonsTarifs : 7€ la 1/2 journée et 12€ la journée* Pêche au kilo dans un étang (matériel fourni) 12€ PASS ANNUEL = 1 truite offerte 38€ PASS FAMILLE = 2 truites offertes Un troisième étang vous propose de pêcher la truite fario, arc en ciel, saumonée, gold ou omble au kilo. Poisson vidé sur place, prêt à être consommé.Tarifs : 8,00€ à 12,50€ le kiloOuvert tous les jours de 09h00 à 12h00 et de 14h00 à 18h00, fermé le vendredi hors période de vacances. RDV au Cabanon du Pêcheur et accès au portillon du pêcheur. Page FACEBOOK Possibilité de privatiser les étangs pour les groupes ou CE. Animations pour les groupes : visite de la pisciculture (éclosion, espèces, alimentation) ou éviscération d’une truite (vidage, morphologie interne). Pour plus de renseignements, contacter directement la pisciculture au 06.08.54.23.00.

13, Rue du Haut Fourneau

Vendresse 08160 Ardennes Grand Est



Sandra and Jacky welcome you and offer you 3 types of fishing on an exceptional site, the Domaine de Vendresse, which offers shady areas and ponds fed with spring water * Trout fishing in the large pond (OPEN EVERY DAY from 8:00 AM TO 6:00 PM) Trout fishing for adults and childrenPrices : – adults 14€ for half a day and 25€ the day – children 9€ for half a day and 15€ the day * Sport fishing in the small pond (OPEN ALL DAYS from 8am to 6pm) Fishing in no kill (forbidden under 12 years old), carp and sturgeonTariffs: 7€ for half a day and 12€ for the day * Fishing per kilo in a pond (equipment provided) 12€ ANNUAL PASS = 1 trout offered 38€ FAMILY PASS = 2 trout offered A third pond offers you to fish for trout fario, rainbow, salmon, gold or char per kilo. Fish gutted on the spot, ready to be eaten.Rates: 8,00€ to 12,50€ per kiloOpen every day from 09h00 to 12h00 and from 14h00 to 18h00, closed on Fridays outside holiday period. Meeting at the Cabanon du Pêcheur and access to the fisherman’s gate. Page FACEBOOK Possibility to privatize the ponds for groups or CE. Animations for groups: visit of the fish farm (hatching, species, feeding) or gutting of a trout (emptying, internal morphology). For more information, contact the fish farm directly at 06.08.54.23.00

Sandra y Jacky le dan la bienvenida y le ofrecen 3 tipos de pesca en un lugar excepcional, el Domaine de Vendresse, que ofrece zonas de sombra y estanques abastecidos con agua de manantial * Pesca de truchas en el gran estanque (ABIERTO DIARIAMENTE de 8 a 18 horas) Pesca de truchas para adultos y niños Precios : – adultos 14? por medio día y 25? por un día – niños 9? por medio día y 15? por un día * Pesca deportiva en el pequeño estanque (ABIERTO DIARIAMENTE de 08.00 a 18.00) Pesca sin muerte (prohibida para menores de 12 años), carpa y esturión Precios: 7? por medio día y 12? por un día* Pesca por kilo en un estanque (equipo proporcionado) 12? PASE ANUAL = 1 trucha gratis 38? PASE FAMILIAR = 2 truchas ofrecidas Un tercer estanque le ofrece pescar truchas fario, arco iris, salmón, dorada o char por kilo. Pescado eviscerado en el momento, listo para ser consumido. Precios: de 8,00? a 12,50? por kiloAbierto todos los días de 09.00 a 12.00 y de 14.00 a 18.00, cerrado los viernes fuera del periodo vacacional. Punto de encuentro en la cabaña del pescador y acceso a la puerta del pescador. Página de FACEBOOK Posibilidad de privatizar los estanques para grupos o CE. Animaciones para grupos: visita de la piscifactoría (eclosión, especies, alimentación) o evisceración de una trucha (vaciado, morfología interna). Para más información, póngase en contacto directamente con la piscifactoría llamando al 06.08.54.23.00

Sandra und Jacky empfangen Sie und bieten Ihnen 3 Arten von Angeln an einem außergewöhnlichen Ort, der Domaine de Vendresse, die schattige Plätze und mit Quellwasser gespeiste Teiche bietet * Forellenangeln im großen Teich ( TÄGLICH VON 08.00 BIS 18.00 UHR GEÖFFNET) Forellenangeln für Erwachsene und KinderTarife : – erwachsene 14€ für 1/2 Tag und 25€ pro Tag- Kinder 9€ für 1/2 Tag und 15€ pro Tag * Sportfischen im kleinen Teich ( Täglich von 08:00 bis 18:00 Uhr geöffnet) No Kill Angeln (verboten für Kinder unter 12 Jahren), Karpfen und StöreTarife: 7€ für einen halben Tag und 12€ für einen ganzen Tag* Kiloangeln im Teich (Ausrüstung wird gestellt) 12€ JAHRESPASS = 1 Forelle gratis 38€ FAMILIENPASS = 2 Forellen gratis Ein dritter Teich bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, Bach-, Regenbogen-, Lachs-, Gold- oder Saiblingsforellen im Kiloangeln zu fangen. Preis: 8,00€ bis 12,50€ pro KiloGeöffnet täglich von 09:00 bis 12:00 Uhr und von 14:00 bis 18:00 Uhr, freitags außerhalb der Ferienzeit geschlossen. RDV am Cabanon du Pêcheur (Fischerhütte) und Zugang zum Portillon du Pêcheur (Fischertor). FACEBOOK-Seite Möglichkeit, die Teiche für Gruppen oder CE zu privatisieren. Animationen für Gruppen: Besuch der Fischzucht (Schlüpfen, Arten, Ernährung) oder Ausweiden einer Forelle (Ausnehmen, innere Morphologie). Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte direkt an die Fischzucht unter 06.08.54.23.00

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme